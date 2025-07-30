Anzeige
GXO Logistics: GXO and Huel celebrate six years of strategic growth

Operational footprint increases by 1100%; Workforce nearly triples

Huel's recent integration of an electric HGV will save 8.5 tonnes of CO2 per year

LONDON, England, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced it is evolving its partnership with Huel, the leading producer of nutritionally complete food products, to support Huel's rapid growth.

GXO has supported Huel's growth trajectory and provided the space Huel needs to meet increasing demand from customers worldwide. At the outset, the operating footprint of the partnership was 9,500 square feet however as demand for Huel's products has surged globally, GXO's flexible warehousing solutions have enabled a rapid expansion of the operating footprint by 1100% over the six-year partnership, now operating from 111,000 square feet of warehousing space.

GXO provides both warehousing and transportation services to Huel, enhancing efficiency through dedicated teams. GXO distributes Huel products from its warehouse in Wellingborough direct to customers through the e-commerce operation, along with supplying major UK retailers.

Huel first launched products in supermarkets in the UK in 2019, and is now available in 25,650 stores globally, more than double the 11,250 last year.

"Our partnership with Huel is six years strong," said Martin Cooper, Managing Director of Technology and Consumer Goods at GXO. We're proud to have enabled Huel to meet the rapidly growing global consumer demand that is fuelling the amazing growth of this British company. "By using the right adaptive technology to drive efficiencies of scale and monitoring sales and forward planning with the Huel team, we've kept pace with the company's rapid domestic and international growth while transitioning Huel into a dedicated warehouse to continue to support their long-term growth."

Neville Dobson, Head of Global Freight and Logistics at Huel said: "At Huel, we are growing globally at a rapid rate, and it is essential all our logistics operations keep pace with our customer demand. Our partnership with GXO continues to strengthen and together, we're building a resilient and scalable supply chain that will support our expansion and ensure even more Hueligans can enjoy our nutritionally complete products."

As part of the transport operation, Huel recently purchased an electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) as it looks to enhance the environmental sustainability of its operations. The brand-new Renault truck is transporting Huel's product from its new manufacturing plant at Milton Keynes to the GXO Wellingborough warehouse and is estimated to save 8.5 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The partnership has also seen a significant increase in the workforce dedicated to Huel's operations. Starting with 43 colleagues in 2019, GXO has expanded its team to 120 employees, reflecting the growing scale and success of the operation. This expansion has enabled GXO to maintain high standards of service and efficiency, supporting Huel's continued and ambitious growth.

ENDS

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

About Huel

Meet Huel (Human + Fuel).

A growing movement, founded by Julian Hearn in 2015 with a bold mission:
"Improving the health of people and the planet with convenient nutrition."

Since then, Huel has secured investors such as Idris Elba and Grace Beverly, and grown to become the world's No. 1 Complete Nutrition Brand* with 500 million meals sold worldwide. The product lineup includes nutritionally complete meals and snacks, as well as superfood powders like Huel Daily Greens.

Expertly formulated by Registered Nutritionist and Co-Founder James Collier, Huel's meals are designed for busy lifestyles. Delivering the perfect balance of protein, carbs, fibre, essential fats plus 26 essential vitamins and minerals. Because when time is short nutrition shouldn't suffer.

Huel is proudly B-Corp certified, plant-based and constantly improving its offer to reduce food waste in the supply chain driven by a commitment to a better future for all.
Discover more at huel.com.

Media contact

Jack Woodhead
+44 (0)7929104482
jack.woodhead@gxo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
