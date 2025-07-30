Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 11:29
34,200 Euro
-0,18 % -0,060
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 09:48 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's second quarter 2025 earnings

Press Release

July 30, 2025

Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's second quarter 2025 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 (April 1st, 2025 to March 31st, 2026).

Nissan's results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 (April 1st to June 30th, 2025), after IFRS restatements, have a negative contribution to Renault Group's second quarter 2025 net income estimated at -€127 million1.

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group's holding position as of today amounts to 35.71% of Nissan's capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, the Group has sold 2,265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS
François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com

1 Based on an average exchange rate of 163.8 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest percentage of 35.9% at June 30, 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
