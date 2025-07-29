Anzeige
WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 08:02
2.700,00 Euro
+0,75 % +20,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABOARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABOARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.700,002.780,0011:58
2.720,002.780,0008:54
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 22:16 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





























(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 28,


June 29,


June 28,


June 29,




2025


2024


2025


2024


Net sales


$

2,480


$

2,209


$

4,796


$

4,400


Operating income


$

52


$

30


$

90


$

10


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

102


$

61


$

134


$

83
















Earnings per common share


$

105.22


$

62.82


$

138.11


$

85.47


Average number of shares outstanding



969,427



971,055



970,228



971,055


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

4.50


$

4.50


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
