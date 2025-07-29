Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust: Boardwalk Reit Reports Strong Results For Q2 2025

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN)

SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

FOR THE 3 MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $1.16 per Unit (1)(2) ; an increase of 11.5% from Q2 2024 Profit of $76.3 million Net Operating Income ("NOI") of $104.2 million; an increase of 9.0% from Q2 2024 Same Property (3) Net Operating Income ("Same Property NOI") of $104.4 million; an increase of 9.8% from Q2 2024 Operating Margin of 66.2%; an increase of 210 basis points ("bps") from Q2 2024



FOR THE 6 MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $2.22 per Unit (1)(2) ; an increase of 11.6% from the same period a year ago Profit of $210.1 million Net Operating Income ("NOI") of $200.8 million; an increase of 9.6% from the same period a year ago Same Property (3) Net Operating Income ("Same Property NOI") of $201.1 million; an increase of 10.0% from the same period a year ago Operating Margin of 64.1%; an increase of 190 bps from the same period a year ago



SAME PROPERTY RENTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 2025 Q2 2025 same property sequential quarterly rental revenue growth of 1.0% from the prior quarter Q2 2025 same property rental revenue growth of 6.2% from a year ago Occupancy of 97.9% in Q2 2025



AFFORDABILITY AND ONGOING IMMIGRATION SUPPORTIVE OF REGIONAL OUTPERFORMANCE Alberta has highest population growth on an absolute basis amongst Canadian provinces Rents in Edmonton, the Trust's largest market, remain some of the most affordable amongst major cities in Canada Under construction inventory scaled to recent population growth relatively favorable in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec Amongst major Canadian cities, home ownership markets remain relatively strong in Edmonton, Calgary, and Montreal The Trust has cumulatively re-invested in common area improvements representing 74% of its portfolio since 2017, improving portfolio quality and resilience across market conditions



STRONG AND FLEXIBLE BALANCE SHEET Approximately $324.6 million of total available liquidity at the end of the quarter 96% of Boardwalk's mortgages carry CMHC-insurance Unitholders' Equity of $5.0 billion Fair value capitalization rate of 5.12%, consistent with Q4 2024 Net Asset Value increase to $97.32 per Unit (1)(2) , primarily a result of higher rental rates in the Trust's more affordable markets Debt to EBITDA (1) of 9.77x, compared to 10.08x for the year ended December 31, 2024 Debt to Total Assets (1) of 39.6%, compared to 40.6% as at December 31, 2024



UPDATE TO 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Revised FFO range of $4.48 to $4.63 per Unit (1)(2) Same Property NOI growth range of +8.0% to +10.0%



PROGRESS ON CAPITAL UPCYCLING INITIATIVES SUBSEQUENTLY TO QUARTER END Finalized the sale of four communities totaling 568 suites for $117.2 million: Imperial Tower (previously announced) and Insignia Tower in Edmonton; Les Appartements du Verdier and Place du Parc in Québec City Finalized the purchase of one newer portfolio and an additional newer community totaling 393 suites for $133.1 million: North Prairie Townhomes (previously announced) in Saskatoon and Regina, and The Arch in Calgary



EXCEPTIONAL VALUE At current unit price of approximately $71, Boardwalk's implied value is approximately $201,000 per suite, equating to an attractive 5.9% cap rate on trailing NOI, with significant growth reflected in updated guidance above



DISTRIBUTION OF $1.62 PER TRUST UNIT ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS CONFIRMED FOR THE MONTHS OF SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER 2025

(1) Please refer to the section titled "Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this news release for more information. (2) Boardwalk REIT's units (the "Trust Units") trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol 'BEI.UN'. Additionally, the Trust has 4,250,000 special voting units issued to holders of "Class B Units" of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership ("LP Class B Units" and, together with the Trust Units, the "Units"), each of which also has a special voting unit in the REIT. (3) Same property figures exclude properties which have been owned for less than 24 months and sold assets.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ("Boardwalk", the "REIT" or the "Trust") today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Sam Kolias; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk REIT commented:

"We are pleased to report a strong second quarter with significant growth in Net Operating Income, Funds From Operations per Unit and Operating Margin. Our FFO per Unit of $1.16 during the second quarter represents an improvement of 11.5% from the prior year. Our results continue to reflect the value of our resilient operating platform and exceptional team. As our cash flows improve, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, providing greater ability and flexibility to compound per unit growth further through the Trust's value add capital program, tactical unit repurchases where appropriate and accretive external growth opportunities.

We are also seeing that areas with greater affordability, stronger immigration fundamentals and economic resilience are supportive of better results. Affordability remains a primary driver of rental demand across our portfolio, measured against both income levels and relative to home ownership options. Occupied rents in the Trust's largest market of Edmonton remain amongst the most affordable compared to household incomes and asking rents in other major centers in Canada. In a real estate market that is more balanced compared to a year ago across the country, Alberta continues to see higher population growth compared to other regions on an absolute basis. Relative to new supply deliveries, we are also seeing demand-side strength in Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Montreal, in particular.

Through the summer leasing season, we are seeing occupancy hold strong at levels similar to the first quarter, which is a reflection of balanced demand and supply, as well as the ongoing value proposition within our portfolio compared to both newly-delivered supply and the offering of older communities from other community providers. Our commitment to delivering a win-win outcome for our Resident Members and our other stakeholders through the self-moderation of our lease renewal rates over the last number of years is also supporting ongoing sustainable renewal increases.

We look forward to continuing our track record of delivering strong results for our Boardwalk Family Forever."

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$ millions, except per Unit amounts Highlights of the Trust's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

3 Months

Jun. 30,

2025 3 Months

Jun. 30,

2024 % Change 6 Months

Jun. 30,

2025 6 Months

Jun. 30,

2024 % Change Operational Highlights











Rental Revenue $157.3 $149.1 5.5 % $313.0 $294.3 6.4 % Same Property Rental Revenue $154.6 $145.6 6.2 % $307.5 $287.9 6.8 % Net Operating Income ("NOI") $104.2 $95.6 9.0 % $200.8 $183.1 9.6 % Same Property NOI $104.4 $95.1 9.8 % $201.1 $182.8 10.0 % Operating Margin (1) 66.2 % 64.1 %

64.1 % 62.2 %

Same Property Operating Margin 67.5 % 65.3 %

65.4 % 63.5 %















Financial Highlights











Funds From Operations ("FFO") (2)(3) $61.9 $56.1 10.3 % $118.5 $107.1 10.7 % Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (2)(3) $53.3 $47.5 12.3 % $101.5 $89.9 12.9 % Profit $76.3 $159.2 -52.1 % $210.1 $466.9 -55.0 % FFO per Unit (3) $1.16 $1.04 11.5 % $2.22 $1.99 11.6 % AFFO per Unit (3) $1.00 $0.88 13.6 % $1.90 $1.67 13.8 %













Regular Distributions Declared (Trust Units & LP Class B Units) $21.6 $19.4 11.3 % $41.6 $36.3 14.6 % Regular Distributions Declared Per Unit (Trust Units & LP Class B Units) $0.405 $0.360 12.5 % $0.780 $0.675 15.6 % FFO Payout Ratio (3) 34.9 % 34.6 %

35.1 % 33.9 %

Same Property Apartment Suites





33,456 33,564

Non-Same Property Apartment Suites (4)





814 829

Total Apartment Suites





34,270 34,393



In Q2 2025, same property operating margin increased compared to the same period in the prior year as the Trust's same property rental revenue growth remained strong. The Trust anticipates further operating margin improvement throughout the remainder of 2025 as a result of strong revenue growth, execution of various cost containment initiatives, and lower utility costs due to the removal of the federal carbon charge.

Continued Highlights of the Trust's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Jun. 30,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Equity











Unitholders' equity







$4,991,195 $4,836,809 Net Asset Value











Net asset value (1)(2)







$5,203,846 $5,047,029 Net asset value ("NAV") per Unit (2)







$97.32 $93.68 Liquidity, Debt and Distributions











Cash and cash equivalents







$25,618

Subsequent committed/funded financing







$53,200

Unused credit facilities







$245,800

Total Available Liquidity







$324,618

Total mortgage principal outstanding







$3,328,839 $3,410,173 Debt to EBITDA(2)







9.77 10.08 Debt to Total Assets(2)







39.6 % 40.6 % Interest Coverage Ratio (Rolling 4 quarters)







3.05 2.95

The Trust's fair value of its investment properties as at June 30, 2025, increased from year end, primarily attributable to an increase in market rents in its largest market of Edmonton as well as other affordable markets which was partially offset by a decrease to market rents in Calgary and Kitchener. The Trust's stabilized capitalization rate ("Cap Rate") of 5.12% for Q2 2025 remained the same as in Q1 2025. The Cap Rate ranges utilized continue to be in line with recently published third party quarterly Cap Rate reports.

SOLID OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Portfolio Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025



Jun-25

Jun-24

Average Occupancy (Quarter Average) (1)

97.88 %

98.68 %









Average Monthly Rent (Period Ended) $ 1,524

$ 1,439

Average Market Rent (Period Ended) (2) $ 1,673

$ 1,637

Average Occupied Rent (Period Ended) (3) $ 1,559

$ 1,460











Mark-to-Market Revenue Gain (Period Ended) ($ millions) $ 45.1

$ 70.6

Mark-to-Market Revenue Gain Per Unit (Period Ended) $ 0.84

$ 1.31



(1) Average occupancy is adjusted to be on a same property basis. (2) Market rent is a component of rental revenue and is calculated as of the first day of each month as the average rental revenue amount a willing landlord might reasonably expect to receive, and a willing tenant might reasonably expect to pay, for a tenancy, before adjustments for other rental revenue items such as incentives, vacancy loss, fees, specific recoveries, and revenue from commercial tenants. (3) Occupied rent is a component of rental revenue and is calculated for occupied suites as of the first day of each month as the average rental revenue, adjusted for other rental revenue items such as fees, specific recoveries, and revenue from commercial tenants.



Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24 Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Same Property

Portfolio

Occupancy 98.6 % 98.7 % 98.4 % 98.1 % 98.0 % 97.9 % 97.6 % 97.8 % 97.9 % 97.9 % 98.0 % 97.8 % 97.7 %

The Trust retained high occupancy during Q2 2025 by focusing on retention and by leveraging its vertically-integrated operating platform to limit the time to complete unit turnovers. The Trust's approach to strategically moderate its lease renewal rates over the last number of years, while markets were heavily undersupplied, also contributes to maintaining higher occupancy in a more balanced market. Positive market rent adjustments were implemented in some communities where rental market fundamentals were strong during the high-volume spring leasing season. In other select communities in Calgary and Kitchener, market rents were adjusted downward in pockets that have experienced higher deliveries of new supply and where rents were on the higher end of the price spectrum. Overall, demand remains strong for affordable housing. Average occupied rent increased sequentially, and when compared to the same period a year ago. The Trust continues to focus on maintaining high occupancy, reducing or eliminating past incentives on lease renewals, leasing at market rents for new leases and adjusting market rents in communities where appropriate.

For the second quarter of 2025, same property rental revenue increased 6.2% while same property total rental expense decreased by 0.6%, resulting in same property NOI growth of 9.8% in comparison to the same quarter prior year. Same property rental revenue increased due to higher in-place occupied rents across all regions as well as continued decreases in incentives in the Alberta and Saskatchewan markets.

In Edmonton, NOI growth was 12.8% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year. The overall growth was driven by lower incentives, higher market rents and lower utilities. The overall positive increase was partially offset by higher vacancy loss, building repairs and maintenance, advertising costs, and bad debt expense.

Saskatchewan's market continues to be strong with the Trust's portfolio in the region realizing 13.5% same property NOI growth in the second quarter of 2025 versus the same period last year. The NOI improvement is a result of strong same property revenue growth due to lower incentives as well as market rent increases, coupled with lower property taxes, utilities, and insurance premiums.

In Ontario, NOI growth was 8.8% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. The mark-to-market opportunity on turnover contributed to same property rental revenue growth of 6.0% coupled with decreases in utilities, which was partially offset by increases in property taxes.

In Quebec, NOI growth was 5.6% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The overall growth was driven by increases in occupied rents along with higher occupancy rates, as well as lower wages and salaries, partially offset by higher building repairs and maintenance, and bad debt expense.

In British Columbia, higher market rents compared to the prior year, and a same property total rental expense decrease of 17.3%, resulted in same property NOI growth of 10.1% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

As shown in our updated guidance further in this release, Boardwalk remains well positioned for strong revenue and NOI growth in 2025.

Same Property Jun. 30 2025 - 3 M # of

Suites % Rental

Revenue Growth % Total Rental

Expenses Growth % Net Operating

Income Growth % of NOI Edmonton 12,492 6.8 % (2.7) % 12.8 % 34.8 % Calgary 6,266 4.8 % 1.0 % 6.4 % 23.7 % Other Alberta 1,936 7.7 % (0.6) % 12.5 % 5.1 % Alberta 20,694 6.2 % (1.4) % 10.3 % 63.6 % Quebec 6,000 5.0 % 3.9 % 5.6 % 15.8 % Saskatchewan 3,505 8.2 % (2.9) % 13.5 % 11.5 % Ontario 3,019 6.0 % 1.2 % 8.8 % 7.7 % British Columbia 238 3.8 % (17.3) % 10.1 % 1.4 %

33,456 6.2 % (0.6) % 9.8 % 100.0 %

Same Property Jun. 30 2025 - 6 M # of

Suites % Rental

Revenue Growth % Total Rental

Expenses Growth % Net Operating

Income Growth % of NOI Edmonton 12,492 7.6 % (0.1) % 12.9 % 34.5 % Calgary 6,266 5.9 % - % 8.6 % 24.1 % Other Alberta 1,936 8.3 % 3.2 % 11.6 % 5.0 % Alberta 20,694 7.1 % 0.2 % 11.1 % 63.6 % Quebec 6,000 5.0 % 7.6 % 3.7 % 15.7 % Saskatchewan 3,505 8.9 % (1.7) % 14.7 % 11.5 % Ontario 3,019 6.2 % 2.2 % 8.6 % 7.8 % British Columbia 238 4.4 % (6.9) % 7.4 % 1.4 %

33,456 6.8 % 1.3 % 10.0 % 100.0 %

STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

In the second quarter of 2025, Boardwalk renewed $137.2 million of its maturing mortgages at a weighted average interest rate of 3.91% while extending the term of these mortgages by an average of 5.2 years.

For the remainder of 2025, the Trust anticipates $407.2 million of mortgages payable maturing with an average in-place interest rate of 2.35% and will continue to renew these mortgages as they mature. Current market 5 and 10-year CMHC financing rates are estimated to be approximately 3.75% and 4.35%, respectively. To date, the Trust has renewed or forward-locked the interest rate on $244.1 million or 43.6% of its maturing mortgages in 2025 at an average interest rate of 3.85% and an average term of 5.3 years. Of note, this includes a short-term renewal of a conventional mortgage in the amount of $45.6 million which is anticipated to be re-financed as a CMHC-insured mortgage in Q3 2025. Excluding this mortgage, to-date the Trust has renewed or forward-locked $198.5 million in 2025 at an average interest rate of 3.77% and an average term of 6.5 years. In addition, the Trust repaid two mortgages at maturity totaling $3.6 million. The Trust remains well positioned with a laddered maturity schedule within its mortgage program, a disciplined capital allocation program and continued use of CMHC funding, which decreases the renewal risk on its existing mortgages.

CAPITAL UPCYCLING

Earlier in July, as part of its quarterly operational update, the Trust announced the acquisition of the North Prairie Townhomes totaling 235 suites in Saskatoon and Regina for a gross purchase price of $71.1 million and the disposition of Imperial Tower in Edmonton totaling 138 suites for a gross sales price of $28.75 million.

The Trust is pleased to report additional progress on its capital upcycling initiatives. Since its July operational update, the Trust has finalized the disposition of three additional communities ("Newly-Announced Dispositions") totaling 430 suites for a gross sales price of $88.5 million, excluding transaction costs and closing adjustments. The Newly-Announced Dispositions consist of two communities in Québec City and one community in Edmonton.

The Québec City dispositions total 306 suites to a single private purchaser and include Les Appartements du Verdier (195 suites) and Place du Parc (111 suites). Insignia Tower (124 suites) in Edmonton is being sold to the same private purchaser as Imperial Tower, which was included in the Trust's July operational update.

The combined gross sales price for Imperial Tower and the Newly-Announced Dispositions equates to approximately $206,000 per suite and a 5.3% cap rate. The combined sales price represents a slight premium to the Trust's Q1 2025 IFRS value for the four communities. The Newly-Announced Dispositions are expected to close in August 2025. As of the end of Q2 2025, the outstanding mortgage balances of Imperial Tower and the Newly-Announced Dispositions totaled $70.2 million at a weighted average interest rate of 3.27%.

The Trust is also pleased to announce the acquisition of a 158-suite high-rise community in Calgary ("The Arch") for a gross purchase price, excluding transaction costs and closing adjustments, of $62.0 million. The purchase price equates to approximately $392,000 per suite and a stabilized cap rate of approximately 5.1%. The Arch was completed in 2015 and features large suite layouts with an average unit size of 982 square feet in a core location in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood. On closing, the Trust will assume the existing mortgage which has a balance of approximately $27.1 million at an in-place interest rate of 2.84%. The remaining term on the mortgage is approximately 2.0 years. The acquisition is expected to close in August 2025.

Previously-Announced Acquisition





Name Market Estimated Closing Date Gross

Purchase

Price ($ millions) Price Per Suite Suites Age Stabilized Cap Rate Mortgage Assumption

($ millions) Interest Rate Remaining Term

(years) North Prairie

Townhomes Saskatoon/Regina, SK July 2025 $71.1 $302,000 235 2023 5.2 % $19.1 2.35 % 2.1 Newly-Announced Acquisition

The Arch(1) Calgary, AB August 2025 $62.0 $392,000 158 2015 5.1 % $27.1 2.84 % 2.0 Total/Weighted Average of Acquisitions

$133.1 $338,000 393 2020 5.2 % $46.2 2.64 % 2.1

(1) Stabilized Cap Rate based on Year 2

Previously-Announced Disposition



Name Market Estimated Closing Date Gross Sales Price ($ millions) Price Per Suite Suites Age Exit Cap Rate Mortgage Balance ($ millions) Interest Rate Imperial Tower Edmonton, AB August 2025 $28.8 $208,000 138 1967 5.3 % $10.8 4.49 % Newly-Announced Dispositions



Québec City

Dispositions(1) Québec City, QC August 2025 $52.2 $165,000 306 1984 5.6 % $38.2 3.87 % Insignia Tower Edmonton, AB August 2025 $36.3 $292,000 124 2019 4.8 % $21.2 1.58 % Total/Weighted Average of Dispositions

$117.2 $206,000 568 1988 5.3 % $70.2 3.27 %

(1) Les Appartements du Verdier and Place du Parc

The Trust continues to take a balanced, opportunistic approach to use of proceeds from dispositions between attractive acquisitions and reinvestment in the Trust's own units through its Normal Course Issuer Bid, while maintaining a strong balance sheet over time.

UPDATE TO 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Boardwalk's current outlook for the remainder of 2025 is for ongoing growth across its portfolio as demand for affordable multi-family housing remains strong. The Trust anticipates ongoing positive blended leasing spreads throughout the remainder of 2025, and forecasts outsized revenue and NOI growth in its largest market of Edmonton, as well as some of its more affordable non-price controlled markets on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the Trust received positive outcomes on its property tax amounts for the balance of the year and achieved significant premium reductions on its July 1 insurance renewal. Actual utility expenses for Q2 also came in below expectations. With Q2 finalized, the Trust is updating and tightening its guidance range as follows:



Q2 2025 Updated

Guidance Q1 2025 Updated

Guidance 2025 Original Guidance 2024 Actual Same Property NOI

Growth +8.0% to +10.0% +5.5% to +8.5% +4.0% to +8.0% 13.0 % FFO Per Unit (1) $4.48 to $4.63 $4.35 to $4.60 $4.25 to $4.55 $4.18 AFFO Per Unit (1)(2) $3.85 to $4.00 $3.72 to $3.97 $3.62 to $3.92 $3.56

(1) Please refer to the section titled "Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this news release for more information. (2) Utilizing a Maintenance CAPEX expenditure of $998/suite/year in 2025 and $977/suite/year in 2024.

The reader is cautioned that this information is forward-looking and actual results may vary from those forecasted. The Trust reviews the assumptions used to derive its forecast quarterly, and based on this review, may adjust its outlook accordingly.

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

The Trust's current trading price represents exceptional value relative to the quality of the underlying real estate, replacement costs and in the context of strong NOI growth reinforced within our updated guidance range.

Recent private market sales transactions of apartment buildings in our core markets have occurred at prices in line with or above Boardwalk's fair value of its assets of approximately $243,000 per suite, when adjusted for suite mix and asset quality. This valuation represents approximately a 4.9% cap rate on Boardwalk's most recent 12 months of NOI.

At the current unit price of $71 per Trust Unit, Boardwalk's implied value is approximately $201,000 per suite and represents an attractive 5.9% cap rate on trailing NOI.

SECOND QUARTER REGULAR MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Trust has confirmed its monthly cash distribution for the months of September, October and November 2025 as follows:

Month Per Unit

Annualized

Record Date Distribution Date September 2025 $ 0.1350

$ 1.62

30-Sep-25 15-Oct-25 October 2025 $ 0.1350

$ 1.62

31-Oct-25 17-Nov-25 November 2025 $ 0.1350

$ 1.62

28-Nov-25 15-Dec-25

In line with Boardwalk's distribution policy of maximum re-investment, the Trust's payout ratio remains conservative at 34.9% of Q2 2025 FFO; and 33.9% of the last 12 months FFO.

Boardwalk's regular monthly distribution provides a stable and attractive yield for the Trust's Unitholders.

ESG REPORT

The Trust is committed to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives and initiatives, including working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electricity and natural gas consumption, water conservation, waste minimization, and a continued focus on governance and oversight. Boardwalk published its sixth annual ESG report in May 2025. The 2024 ESG report is available digitally on the Trust's website at bwalk.com/en-ca/investors/esg.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Boardwalk produces quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis that provides detailed information regarding the Trust's activities during the quarter. Financial information is available on Boardwalk's investor website at www.bwalk.com/investors .

TELECONFERENCE ON SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Boardwalk invites you to participate in the teleconference that will be held to discuss these results tomorrow (July 30, 2025) at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Mountain Time). Senior management will speak to the period's results and provide an update. Presentation materials will be made available on Boardwalk's investor website at www.bwalk.com/investors prior to the call.

Teleconference: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4lyY6Um to receive an instant automated call back.

Alternatively, you can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator using the traditional conference call instructions below.

The telephone numbers for the conference are 1-437-900-0527 (local/international callers) or toll-free 1-888-510-2154 (within North America).

Note: Please provide the operator with the below Conference Call ID or Topic when dialing in to the call.

Conference ID: 12767

Topic: Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, 2025 Second Quarter Results

Webcast: Investors will be able to listen to the call and view Boardwalk's slide presentation by visiting www.bwalk.com/investors prior to the start of the call.

An information page will be provided for any software needed and system requirements. The webcast and slide presentation will also be available at:

Boardwalk REIT Second Quarter Results Webcast Link

Replay: An audio recording of the teleconference will be available on the Trust's website:

www.bwalk.com/investors

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and the first choice in multi-family communities to work, invest, and call home with our Boardwalk Family Forever. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with approximately 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livesTM. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and have evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

