

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group PLC (ABDN.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 271 million pounds for the first half, higher than 187 million pounds in the same period a year ago, mainly driven by increase in value of the company's Phoenix stake and reduced restructuring expenses.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 181 million pounds from 170 million pounds last year.



Adjusted operating profit, however, decreased to 125 million pounds from 128 million pounds in the prior year.



Net profit rose to 252 million pounds or 13.5p per share from 171 million pounds or 9.1p per share last year.



Adjusted EPS increased 10% to 7.5p from 6.8p.



Adjusted net operating revenue declined 6% to 628 million pounds from 667 million pounds.



Assets under management and administration or AUMA grew 1% to 517.6 billion pounds from 511.4 billion pounds



For the full year, the company continues to expect operating profit to be more than 300 million pounds.



