Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 29 July 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,717.45p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,754.77p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.7%. There are currently 81,406,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 July 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
