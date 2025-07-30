

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. posted a first quarter net loss attributable to owners of parent of 115.8 billion yen, compared to profit of 28.6 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 33.15 yen compared to profit of 7.77 yen. Operating loss for the quarter totaled 79.1 billion yen, mainly due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and US tariffs. Net sales were 2.71 trillion yen, down 9.7% from last year.



For the first half of fiscal 2025, the company projects an operating loss of 180.00 billion yen, and net sales of 5.5 trillion yen. For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of 12.5 trillion yen.



