Boku secures Payment Institution authorisation from the Central Bank of Brazil to support digital-first payments, enabling Pix expansion

Boku, a global leader in localised payment solutions, has been granted a Payment Institution license by the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB). This authorisation enables Boku to operate as a Payment Initiator and E-money Issuer, positioning the company to participate in Brazil's evolving Open Finance ecosystem as a Payment Initiator Service Provider (PISP)-a key step toward enabling seamless Pix payments without redirection (JSR). With this licence, Boku is on track to make Pix Automático available to merchants in early 2026.

With this move, Boku can help millions of Brazilians-especially those without credit cards-make secure, seamless recurring payments for streaming, subscriptions, and digital goods. This supports Brazil's push toward digital-first payments and greater financial inclusion.

Pix becomes Brazil's top payment method

Pix, launched by the Brazilian Central Bank in 2020, is now the most popular payment method in Brazil. The payments system is used by more than 76% of adults and is especially favoured by younger consumers banking with digital-first platforms like Nubank.

Since its launch in 2020, Pix has transformed Brazil's payments landscape, driving widespread adoption of digital transactions. Today, over 70% of adults and 15 million businesses use Pix, with the system accounting for 45% of all payments and 30% of e-commerce payments in the country. In total, 20% of Brazil's transaction value now flows through Pix, underscoring the scale of this digital payments shift.

Pix Automático: powering a new wave of digital payments

Pix Automático launched in June 2025 to meet growing consumer demand for convenience. It enables recurring payments for services like streaming and subscriptions-vital in a market where ease of use often outweighs brand loyalty. This shift in consumer behaviour is reflected in Boku's 2024-2028 Global Ecommerce Report, which states 78% of Brazilian respondents would consider switching payment methods for benefits like lower fees, better security, or ease of use.

Boku's eMoney licence: unlocking next-gen payment experiences

With its new licence, Boku is now authorised as a Payment Institution in Brazil, covering Payment Initiation and E-money Issuance. This authorisation is a prerequisite for future participation in Pix and Open Finance, positioning Boku to expand its capabilities in the market once further approvals are obtained.

The launch of Pix Automático brings support for recurring payments on top of the existing one-time charge capabilities. Pix enables fast, one-time transactions, often facilitated through banking apps and digital wallets. Pix Automático will add support for recurring payments, enabling merchants to offer subscription billing directly via the Pix ecosystem. This unlocks new use cases for merchants with subscription-based business models-such as digital entertainment platforms-by streamlining payment collection. Together, they reduce checkout friction, improve conversion, and expand access for unbanked consumers, accelerating the regional adoption of local payment methods.

Stuart Neal, CEO, Boku, said: "Our mission is to let consumers everywhere pay for what they love in the way they prefer. For merchants, that means offering localised options that unlock new growth. Our commitment to expanding local payment options-like Pix Automático -shows how innovation can drive financial inclusion at scale. Brazil is setting the pace and Pix Automático, reflects that vision-reaching more users and making everyday payments simpler and more inclusive."

Ricardo Amaral, VP LATAM, Boku, said: "Brazil is leading a payments revolution, and Boku is proud to help shape its future. This next chapter centres millions of Brazilian consumers- who might not be credit-card holders, as well as those who prefer simpler and more secure ways to pay. Pix Automático is our next frontier, and with our new BCB-issued Payment Institution licence, we're on track to make it available to merchants in early 2026. At Boku, we bring deep expertise in local payments and a commitment to expanding choice. By helping global merchants adopt local payment methods like Pix, we're turning Brazil's digital economy into a blueprint for growth across Latin America."

A regional domino effect

Brazil is leading digital payments in Latin America, but other markets are also innovating. Colombia plans to launch a Pix-inspired real-time system in September 2025 via Bre-B. Mexico and Argentina have systems like DiMo and Transferencias 3.0, using QR code interoperability. The region is shifting from cards to diverse local methods. Boku, now a licensed Payment Institution, invites merchants to join this LATAM payments transformation.

About Boku: Boku helps people pay the way they want to by building a global network of localized payment solutions including digital wallets, direct carrier billing, and account to account real-time payments schemes. Boku's global payments network now includes over 250 local payment methods worldwide, reaching over 7.5 billion consumer payment accounts in more than 70 countries. Boku works with the world's largest merchants including Amazon, Google, Spotify, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Tencent and Sky, helping them to grow their businesses in every corner of the globe.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the US, India, Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

