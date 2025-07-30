

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TIS Inc. (TISNF), a Japanese IT services provider, on Wednesday reported a rise in net income and sales for the first quarter, helped by business expansion and improved sales.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company recorded a net income of JPY 12.520 billion, or JPY 54.02 per basic share, higher than JPY 10.679 billion, or JPY 45.66 per basic share, in the same period last year. Pre-tax income was JPY 19.062 billion, up from JPY 16.343 billion a year ago.



Total extraordinary losses moved down to JPY 56 million from the prior year's JPY 716 million. Total extraordinary income moved up to JPY 2.054 billion from JPY 1.987 billion a year ago.



Ordinary profit stood at JPY 17.064 billion as against JPY 15.071 billion in 2024. Operating income was JPY 16.353 billion, higher than JPY 14.061 billion a year ago.



TIS posted sales of JPY 140.316 billion, up from JPY 134.055 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the first half, TIS expects a rise in earnings and sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, 2025, the IT company projects net income of JPY 22 billion, up 5.6% from last year. Profit per basic share is anticipated to be JPY 96. The firm projects revenue of JPY 285 billion, up 3.4% from the prior year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net income of JPY 49 billion, down 2% from last year. Profit per basic share is anticipated to be JPY 216.86. The firm projects revenue to be JPY 582 billion, up 1.8% from the prior year.



TIS aims to pay a total full-year dividend of JPY 76 per share, higher than last year's JPY 70 per share.



