

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed mostly positive regional data and a slew of corporate earnings.



German GDP fell 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter. in line with forecast and reversing the downwardly revised 0.3 percent growth in the first quarter, according to preliminary figures from Destatis.



German retail sales posted a stronger-than-expected monthly growth of 1.0 percent in June, in contrast to the revised 0.6 percent drop in May.



France's GDP grew 0.3 percent from a quarter ago in the second quarter on recovering householding spending, the statistical office INSEE said.



The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 550.33 after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX was little changed and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent.



Casino Group shares jumped 36 percent in Paris after the company maintained its objective of returning to break-even free cash-flow before financial expenses in 2026, as set out in its Renouveau 2028 strategic plan.



Luxury house Hermes International tumbled 3.2 percent after reporting a decline in first-half profit.



Worldline, a global leader in payment services, slumped 5.7 percent after widening its first-half loss.



Food conglomerate Danone soared 7 percent after posting second-quarter comparable sales growth ahead of views.



German sportswear giant Adidas lost over 6 percent after warning that it could take a double-digit million euro hit from U.S. tariffs in the second quarter.



Automakers Mercedes Benz and Porsche were moving lower after slashing their profit forecasts.



BASF gained 1 percent despite the chemical giant revealing a mixed performance across its business segments in its second quarter 2025 results.



Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers rose 1.3 percent as third-quarter revenue came in above expectations.



Spain's largest bank Banco Santander tumbled nearly 3 percent after it disclosed an unexpected charge at its Brazilian business in the second quarter.



Swiss lender UBS added 1.1 percent after posting higher than expected profit in the second quarter.



U.K. homebuilder Taylor Wimpey plummeted 5 percent after cutting its FY2 profit guidance.



BAE Systems, a provider of defense, aerospace and security solutions, fell nearly 2 percent despite upgrading its full-year guidance.



GSK gained 1 percent. After posting better-than-expected second-quarter results, the drug maker said it expects annual sales and profit to be towards the top of its forecast range.



Lender HSBC declined 2.6 percent after reporting a 26 percent slide in first-half pretax profit.



