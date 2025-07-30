

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tsunami warnings have been issued in Russia, Japan, Ecuador and Hawaii after a massive magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern coast Wednesday.



An earthquake of 8.8 magnitude, which hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula at about 11:25 AM local time, is the sixth most severe quake in history, according to the US Geological Survey.



The first waves triggered by the massive earthquake have reached Hawaii, with a 4 foot wave recorded off Oahu.



Sirens and phone alerts reportedly blared across Maui.



Evacuation warnings have been issued to people in Hawaii, parts of the US west coast and Japan within hours of one of the strongest earthquakes in recent history hit the Russian coast.



Hawaii governor Josh Green urged the people to stay calm, and those who are living in low-lying areas to 'get to higher ground'. 'It will not hit one beach, it will wrap around the islands,' he added.



People in Japan's Hokkaido prefecture climbed atop buildings after getting evacuation orders.



Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned that tsunami waves could reach as high as 3 meters in the coastal regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate.



Russian state television broadcast video footage of tsunami waves sweeping parts of buildings and debris into the sea off coastal town in the Far East.



