

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were trading higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after hitting a more than one-month high in the previous session.



Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $3,330.23 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $3,385.60.



The dollar eased and Treasuries held steady as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy decision and comments for signals on potential rate cuts later this year.



In economic releases, U.S. GDP figures, ADP employment data and pending home sales numbers are awaited ahead of Thursday's PCE index report and Friday's July jobs report.



On the trade front, U.S.-China trade talks wrapped up without major breakthroughs, with U.S. President Trump expected to take a final call on maintaining a trade truce.



U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that the deadline to impose major tariffs on a slew of trading partners won't be delayed any further and that a new pharmaceutical policy will be announced within the next two weeks.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News