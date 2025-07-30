

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $74.01 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $59.11 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.32 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.061 billion from $998.19 billion last year.



Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



