Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) today announcedthe financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key points:

Second quarter Net Sales of $7,940 million

Second quarter Net Loss of $26 million, with a Net Income Margin of negative 0.3%

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,213 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 15.3%

of $1,213 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15.3% Quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share

On July 2, Fitch upgraded our long-term issuer rating to BBB+ with stable outlook

Smurfit Westrock plc's performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except margins):

June 30, 2025 20242 Net Sales 7,940 2,969 Net (Loss) Income (26) 132 Net (Loss) Income Margin (0.3%) 4.4% Adjusted EBITDA1 1,213 480 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 15.3% 16.2% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 829 340 Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 387 189

Tony Smurfit, President and CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report a strong second quarter performance as we continue to deliver in line with our Adjusted EBITDA guidance. This performance is driven by the significant improvement in our North American business and continued excellent results from our Latin American operations, somewhat offset by a resilient performance from our EMEA and APAC businesses.

"As a result of costs associated with the previously announced closures and other restructuring actions totaling $280 million, the Net Loss was $26 million for the quarter. Our Adjusted EBITDA was $1,213 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%.

"While at the early stages of our journey, I am pleased to deliver a significant improvement in our North American operations, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $752 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8% for the quarter, as a result of our sharper operating focus and the benefit of our synergy program.

"In our EMEA and APAC operations, Adjusted EBITDA was $372 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4% for the quarter. Against a challenging European backdrop, we believe we continue to outperform the industry due to our customer centric approach and leadership in innovation and sustainability.

"Our Latin American operations, which reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million and a 23.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter, continue to benefit from strong market positions and improvement in our performance across the region.

"With our geographic reach, unrivalled product portfolio and most importantly our people, we see extensive opportunities across all our regions. In North America, we believe the implementation of our operating model will drive continued significant improvement. In our EMEA and APAC region, we have a well invested asset base and strong market positions, primed to take advantage of an improved demand environment. Latin America remains a region of substantial growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic.

"I am increasingly excited about the performance and prospects of the business and assuming the current conditions prevail, we expect third quarter Adjusted EBITDA3 to be approximately $1.3 billion and our current estimate for a full year Adjusted EBITDA3 remains between $5.0 billion and $5.2 billion."

Dividend

Smurfit Westrock plc announced today that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share is payable September 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

The default payment currency is U.S. Dollar for shareholders who hold their ordinary shares through a Depository Trust Company participant. It is also U.S. Dollar for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in registered form, unless a currency election has been registered with the Company's Transfer Agent, Computershare Trust Company N.A. by 5:00 p.m. (New York) 10:00 p.m. (Dublin) on August 14, 2025.

The default payment currency for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in the form of Depository Interests is U.S. Dollar. Such shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Pounds Sterling or Euro by providing their instructions to the Company's Depositary Interest provider, Computershare Investor Services plc, by 12:00 p.m. (New York) 5:00 p.m. (Dublin) on August 27, 2025.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below for discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. 2 All results reported for the three months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the historical financial results of legacy Smurfit Kappa Group plc, which is considered the accounting acquirer in the combination between Smurfit Kappa Group plc and WestRock Company, which closed on July 5, 2024. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income).

Earnings Call

Management will host an earnings conference call today at 7:30 AM ET 12:30 PM BST to discuss Smurfit Westrock's financial results. The conference call will be accessible through a live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast, earnings release, and earnings presentation via the Company's website at www.smurfitwestrock.com. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales 7,940 2,969 15,596 5,899 Cost of goods sold (6,425 (2,276 (12,504 (4,496 Gross profit 1,515 693 3,092 1,403 Selling, general and administrative expenses (963 (389 (1,936 (769 Impairment and restructuring costs (280 (295 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination (21 (60 (57 (83 Operating profit 251 244 804 551 Pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net 7 (29 16 (39 Interest expense, net (182 (33 (349 (58 Other (expense) income, net (18 5 (23 Income before income taxes 58 187 448 454 Income tax expense (84 (55 (92 (131 Net (loss) income (26 132 356 323 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders (28 132 356 323 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (0.05 0.51 0.68 1.25 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (0.05 0.51 0.68 1.24

Segment Information

We report our financial results of operations in the following three reportable segments:

North America, which includes operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("MEA") and Asia-Pacific ("APAC"). Latin America ("LATAM"), which includes operations in Central America and Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Segment profitability is measured based on Adjusted EBITDA, defined as income before income taxes, unallocated corporate costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net, share-based compensation expense, other (expense) income, net, amortization of fair value step up on inventory, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, impairment and restructuring costs and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. The chief operating decision maker ("CODM") uses Adjusted EBITDA for each segment predominantly: to forecast and assess the performance of the segments, individually and comparatively; to set pricing strategies for the segments; and to make decisions about the allocation of operating and capital resources to each segment strategically, in the annual budget and in the quarterly forecasting process. The CODM considers budget, or forecast, -to-actual variances on a quarterly and annual basis for segment Adjusted EBITDA to inform these decisions.

Financial information by segment is summarized below (in millions, except margins). Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales (aggregate) North America 4,755 438 9,424 850 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,778 2,211 5,360 4,405 LATAM 518 340 1,031 681 Total 8,051 2,989 15,815 5,936 Less net sales (intersegment) North America 103 1 194 1 Europe, MEA and APAC 5 4 11 8 LATAM 3 15 14 28 Total 111 20 219 37 Net sales (unaffiliated customers) North America 4,652 437 9,230 849 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,773 2,207 5,349 4,397 LATAM 515 325 1,017 653 Total 7,940 2,969 15,596 5,899 Segment Adjusted EBITDA North America 752 61 1,537 120 Europe, MEA and APAC 372 362 761 747 LATAM 123 87 238 141 Total 1,247 510 2,536 1,008 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales (aggregate) North America 15.8% 13.9% 16.3% 14.1% Europe, MEA and APAC 13.4% 16.4% 14.2% 17.0% LATAM 23.7% 25.6% 23.1% 20.8%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $5 million and $2 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 778 855 Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $893 million and $767 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 4,844 4,117 Inventories 3,774 3,550 Other current assets 1,583 1,533 Total current assets 10,979 10,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,097 22,675 Goodwill 7,207 6,822 Intangibles, net 1,107 1,117 Prepaid pension asset 677 635 Other non-current assets (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $389 million and $389 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,679 2,455 Total assets 45,746 43,759 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,380 3,290 Accrued compensation and benefits 872 882 Current portion of debt 1,034 1,053 Other current liabilities 2,305 2,108 Total current liabilities 7,591 7,333 Non-current debt due after one year (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $296 million and $8 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 13,329 12,542 Deferred tax liabilities 3,482 3,600 Pension liabilities and other postretirement benefits, net of current portion 746 706 Other non-current liabilities (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $334 million and $335 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,274 2,191 Total liabilities 27,422 26,372 Equity: Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares outstanding Common stock; $0.001 par value; 9,500,000,000 shares authorized; 522,058,394 and 520,444,261 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Deferred shares; €1 par value; 25,000 shares authorized; Nil and 25,000 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively Treasury stock; at cost; 1,459,832 and 2,037,589 common stock at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (65) (93) Capital in excess of par value 16,018 15,948 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (428) (1,446) Retained earnings 2,771 2,950 Total shareholders' equity 18,297 17,360 Noncontrolling interests 27 27 Total equity 18,324 17,387 Total liabilities and equity 45,746 43,759

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net (loss) income (26) 132 356 323 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 613 160 1,216 308 Impairment charges 184 184 Cash surrender value increase in excess of premiums paid (15) (20) Share-based compensation expense 36 16 79 31 Deferred income tax benefit (98) (8) (127) (10) Pension and other postretirement funding more than cost (36) 4 (59) (4) Other 5 (2) 6 (1) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (92) (40) (434) (236) Inventories 7 (28) (55) (20) Other assets (54) (47) (105) Accounts payable 82 90 (35) (12) Income taxes 79 3 9 63 Accrued liabilities and other 90 67 (9) 45 Net cash provided by operating activities 829 340 1,064 382 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (522) (177) (999) (385) Cash paid for purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (1) (28) (5) (28) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3 3 Other 3 (1) 8 Net cash used for investing activities (520) (203) (996) (410) Financing activities: Additions to debt 203 2,757 498 2,812 Repayments of debt (56) (6) (121) (33) Debt issuance costs (1) (29) (6) (29) Changes in commercial paper, net (264) (18) Other debt repayments, net (2) (4) (18) (4) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (7) (23) (1) Tax paid in connection with shares withheld from employees (3) (67) Purchases of treasury stock (27) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (225) (335) (450) (335) Other (1) 1 (1) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (355) 2,382 (204) 2,382 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 27 (5) 59 (29) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19) 2,514 (77) 2,325 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 797 811 855 1,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 778 3,325 778 3,325

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Smurfit Westrock plc ("Smurfit Westrock") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide Smurfit Westrock's Board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing its ongoing performance. Smurfit Westrock management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating company performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to evaluate its overall performance. The composition of Adjusted EBITDA is not addressed or prescribed by GAAP. Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income (expense), net, share-based compensation expense, other (expense) income, net, amortization of fair value step up on inventory, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, impairment and restructuring costs and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin measures provide Smurfit Westrock's management, Board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods because it adjusts out non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Free Cash Flow". Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities as adjusted for capital expenditures and to exclude certain costs not reflective of underlying ongoing operations. Management utilizes this measure in connection with managing Smurfit Westrock's business and believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of Smurfit Westrock's underlying operational performance, Smurfit Westrock believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.

Reconciliations to Most Comparable GAAP Measure

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net (Loss) Income and Net (Loss) Income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods indicated (in millions, except margins).

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income (26) 132 356 323 Income tax expense 84 55 92 131 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 613 160 1,216 308 Impairment and restructuring costs (1) 280 295 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 21 60 57 83 Interest expense, net 182 33 349 58 Pension and other postretirement non-service (income) expense, net (7) 29 (16) 39 Share-based compensation expense 36 16 79 31 Other expense (income), net 18 (5) 23 Other adjustments (2) 12 14 (18) Adjusted EBITDA 1,213 480 2,465 955 Net Sales 7,940 2,969 15,596 5,899 Net (Loss) Income Margin (Net (Loss) Income/Net Sales) (0.3)% 4.4% 2.3% 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 15.3% 16.2% 15.8% 16.2%

(1) Impairment and restructuring costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include impairment charges of $176 million, severance and other restructuring costs of $54 million associated with previously announced closures and costs associated with other individually immaterial restructuring plans totaling $50 million (three months ended June 30, 2024: $- million). Impairment and restructuring costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025, include impairment charges of $176 million, severance and other restructuring costs of $54 million associated with previously announced closures and costs associated with other individually immaterial restructuring plans totaling $65 million (six months ended June 30, 2024: $- million).

(2) Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include losses at closed facilities of $12 million (three months ended June 30, 2024: $- million). Other adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025, include losses at closed facilities of $14 million (six months ended June 30, 2024: $- million). Other adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024, include a reimbursement of a fine from the Italian Competition Authority of $18 million.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated (in millions).

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 829 340 1,064 382 Capital expenditures (522) (177) (999) (385) Free Cash Flow 307 163 65 (3) Adjustments: Transaction and integration costs 21 23 97 57 Restructuring costs 68 4 112 7 Tax on above items (9) (1) (31) (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 387 189 243 59

