

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc (2127.T) Wednesday reported net profit of 1.515 billion yen or 4.78 yen per basic share for the first quarter, higher than 869 million yen or 2.74 yen per basic share a year ago, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Operating profit increased 56.6% to 2.509 billion yen from 1.603 billion yen last year.



Net sales grew 18.1% to 9.018 billion yen from 7.638 billion yen in the previous year.



For the first half, the company expects net sales to increase 8.1% to 20.1 billion yen. Net profit is expected to increase 7% to 4 billion yen with basic EPS of 12.61 yen.



For the full year, the company sees net profit of 11 billion yen, up 0.4%, on net sales of 46.3 billion yen, 5% higher than last year.



