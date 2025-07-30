AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District to deliver architecture and engineering (A/E) services under two new indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. The contracts will support projects throughout Germany, Poland, the Benelux region, Czech Republic, Norway, and Denmark, and have a combined program ceiling of more than $490 million, encompassing both Military Construction (MILCON) and Non-MILCON funding sources.

"We are honored to continue strengthening our 30-year partnership with the USACE Europe District through this important work, which reflects our proven ability to deliver mission-critical infrastructure in complex, dynamic environments," said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM's global Buildings Places business. "By aligning with host nation requirements, NATO standards, and sustainability goals, we bring together global expertise and local insight to help build resilient, future-ready facilities across Europe."

AECOM will serve as the prime contractor for both five-year IDIQ contracts, which cover multi-disciplinary A/E services for the design of new and renovated military infrastructure. AECOM has been delivering on the predecessor A/E contracts for more than 15 years. The work includes project planning, concept design, design-build packages, full design, permitting, environmental documentation, and engineering studies, aligning with U.S., host nation, and NATO-specific design codes and standards.

The projects will include both horizontal and vertical infrastructure development with a focus on resilience. The team was also recently awarded a five-year IDIQ contract to continue providing multi-disciplinary master planning and design services for the USACE Europe District in a program spanning 31 countries. AECOM will leverage its extensive expertise in the region-where the firm has more than 25 offices and 2,000 professionals within the area of responsibility-and a global network of professionals to provide tailored, responsive services.

Through these contracts, AECOM will help deliver infrastructure that not only supports operational effectiveness but also strengthens surrounding communities.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

