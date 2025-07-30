

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLL.F) Wednesday reported net profit of 27.4 billion yen for the first quarter, up from 24.4 billion yen in the comparable quarter last year, primarily helped by rise in net sales per guest and growth in hotel revenue.



Operating profit increased 16.3% to 38.7 billion yen from 33.3 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales for the quarter grew 10.3% to 163.7 billion yen from 148.4 billion yen in the previous year.



