

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has increased its reward offer for information leading to the identification or location of the leader of al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula, Sa'ad bin Atef al-Awlaki.



The U.S. Department of State announed Tuesday that under its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, the reward offer for information on al-Awlaki has been increased from $6 million to $10 million.



Al-Awlaki was appointed as the leader of AQAP in 2024. He has publicly called for attacks against the United States and its allies. As the group's leader and as a former AQAP amir of the Shabwah province in Yemen, he has led AQAP's attacks against the U.S. and has kidnapped Americans in Yemen.



The State Department has already offered offer rewards of $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of Ibrahim al-Banna and a reward of $4 million for information on Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi, who are members of the core leadership team that assists al-Awlaki.



According to the U.S. Department of State, since its inception in 1984, the Rewards for Justice Program has paid more than $250 million to more than 125 individuals who provided information that helped resolve threats to U.S. national security.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News