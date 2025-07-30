

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economy expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when the economy grew 0.6 percent. The pace of growth was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2023, when GDP fell 0.3 percent.



The largest positive influence on the change in GDP was made by performance results of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, information and communication services activities, Statistics Lithuania said.



The year-on-year growth rate eased to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent.



In the second quarter of 2024, the Lithuanian economy had grown 0.4 percent quarterly and 1.6 percent year-on-year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News