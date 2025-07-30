

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $765.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $5.09 billion from $4.58 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.34 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.09 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $5.95



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News