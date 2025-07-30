

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $874.8 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $755.3 million, or $3.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.094 billion or $3.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $5.746 billion from $5.307 billion last year.



Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $874.8 Mln. vs. $755.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.87 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue: $5.746 Bln vs. $5.307 Bln last year.



