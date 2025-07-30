GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes 2025 Q2 Live Streaming Trends Report

Global live streaming viewership grew 5% year-over-year to 9.1 billion hours watched during 2025 Q2, reflecting the highest quarterly level since 2021

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and gaming ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its Q2 2025 Live Streaming Trends Report. The report reveals key insights into the evolution of the global live streaming market across gaming, esports, and entertainment.

Access to the report is available at: https://www.streamhatchet.com/reports/q2-2025-live-streaming-trends

"The Q2 2025 report from Stream Hatchet underscores the continued growth of live streaming as a dominant force in media consumption," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "These insights highlight how audiences are shifting toward interactive, creator-led content experiences that offer greater engagement than traditional formats."

Key Insights from Stream Hatchet's 2025 Q2 Report:

9.1 billion hours watched in 2025 Q2, reflecting the highest quarterly level since 2021 Live streaming viewership continues to grow, up 5% year-on-year, surpassing the 9 billion mark for the first time since 2021 YouTube Gaming recorded its highest ever quarterly viewership at 2.2 billion hours watched Twitch's market share continues to decline, down 4.6% in 2025 Q2 to 54%

YouTube Gaming holds onto just under a quarter of the market share

Kick continues to grow, with their market share up 5.5% to almost 11% of the streaming market Despite 37% fewer tournaments compared to 2024 Q2, esports tournaments recorded a 6% increase in viewership to 729 million hours watched Viewership was evenly split between co-streaming channels and official esports channels, highlighting audiences growing preference for creator-driven content

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com .

Forward-Looking Information

