ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextech3D.AI Reports Audited Financial Results; 55% Gross Profit Growth and 58% Reduction in Operating Cash Burn

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Nextech3D.AI Corp. ("Nextech3D.AI" or the "Company") (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), a leading provider of AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing solutions, today announced its audited financial results for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2025. The results reflect a significant improvement in gross margins, cost structure, and operational focus, as the Company continues to transition toward scalable, productized revenue streams across its core AI-powered platforms.

Financial Highlights (15-month period ended March 31, 2025 vs. 12-month period ended December 31, 2023):

  • Gross profit increased 55% to $2.24 million, compared to $1.45 million in the prior period

  • Gross margin expanded substantially to 64%, up from 29%

  • Operating cash burn decreased by 58% to $5.56 million, compared to $13.34 million previously

  • Adjusted operating loss (excluding non-cash items) improved by 56% to $6.07 million, down from $13.94 million

  • Sales and marketing expenses were reduced by 55%, from $4.55 million to $2.03 million

  • General and administrative cash expenses decreased 41%, from $7.59 million to $4.50 million

  • R&D spending was streamlined, declining 45% to $1.78 million

  • Revenue totaled $3.49 million, down 31% from $5.03 million, primarily due to a temporary slowdown in the Company's 3D model business as operations were restructured to focus on higher-margin offerings

Operational Highlights:

  • Gross margin more than doubled, highlighting improved unit economics and the shift toward scalable SaaS and bundled solutions

  • Cost structure aligned to support recurring revenue growth with reduced dependence on variable production models

  • Deferred revenue increased by 46% to $498,171, reflecting strong customer prepayments and healthy forward bookings

CEO Commentary:

"We are executing on a focused strategy of margin expansion, disciplined cost management, and recurring revenue growth," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.AI. "The 55% increase in gross profit alongside a 58% reduction in cash burn is a clear validation of our operating model. With a leaner structure, higher-margin business lines, and growing customer demand, we are entering a new chapter of scale and efficiency."

Future Outlook:

Nextech3D.AI remains committed to its vision of delivering scalable AI-powered 3D solutions for e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and events. With improved operational leverage and a productized platform architecture, the Company is positioned to drive margin-accretive growth, capture recurring revenue opportunities, and create long-term value for shareholders in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

AI-Driven 3D Margin Expansion

  • Proprietary AI tech has reduced 3D model production costs yielding gross margins of 50%-86%

  • Additional automation underway, unlocking even greater scale and profit potential

Map D Event Tech Platform Scaling

  • 500+ active customers on the platform with industry-leading 95% gross margins

  • Revenue from Map D is projected to scale in the next 12 months

  • Ongoing rollout of premium features: attendee matchmaking, ticketing, mobile navigation, and in-app lead retrieval

See full report on SEDAR

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI is a leading AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing company transforming e-commerce, enterprise, and digital engagement. Through its suite of 3D solutions, Nextech3D.AI enables scalable model production, immersive product visualization, and innovative spatial experiences across industries. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com
Media Contact: media@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to

https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-reports-audited-financial-results-55-gross-profit-gr-1054619

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
