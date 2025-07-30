TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Named Best-in-Class for Connected Worker Platforms in 2025 PAC RADAR

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, has been named the only best-in-class vendor in the Digital Platforms for Connected Workers category in the PAC RADAR "Digital Platforms & Service Providers for Specific Industrial Use Cases in Europe 2025." This is the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a leader in the space.

The ranking highlights the strength of TeamViewer Frontline, an integrated augmented reality (AR) platform for frontline productivity that transforms manual processes for logistics, manufacturing, and field service teams. Used on smart glasses, industrial wearables, and mobile devices, Frontline enables employees to follow guided workflows, collaborate with remote experts, and access context-specific data in real time. The platform integrates with core systems, including SAP, Siemens, and Manhattan Associates, enabling organizations to reduce errors, increase efficiency, and digitalize processes at scale without requiring infrastructure changes.

"While the market for connected worker platforms is still in a consolidation phase, our analysis shows that TeamViewer is currently the only best-in-class provider. Thanks to its focus on the right use cases and the right partnerships, TeamViewer is growing faster than the market and gaining further market share," said Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital & IoT at PAC.

In the past year, TeamViewer has seen continued adoption of Frontline by global companies seeking to optimize warehouse operations, technician support, and industrial training. For example:

GE Aerospace is using Frontline Upskill, previously known as Frontline's Spatial offering, to train technicians worldwide using 3D models of engines and aircraft components.

is using Frontline Upskill, previously known as Frontline's Spatial offering, to train technicians worldwide using 3D models of engines and aircraft components. Volvo Group uses Frontline's vision picking solution to improve spare parts logistics, achieving a 25% increase in picking quality and faster onboarding at its Sydney distribution center.

uses Frontline's vision picking solution to improve spare parts logistics, achieving a 25% increase in picking quality and faster onboarding at its Sydney distribution center. Brack.Alltron , a Swiss logistics and retail provider, implemented vision picking using smart glasses and achieved 15% faster order processing and a 12% reduction in errors during peak periods.

, a Swiss logistics and retail provider, implemented vision picking using smart glasses and achieved 15% faster order processing and a 12% reduction in errors during peak periods. Vandemoortele , a European food group, scaled Frontline across 6 warehouse sites, reducing average training time for temporary workers by 25%.

, a European food group, scaled Frontline across 6 warehouse sites, reducing average training time for temporary workers by 25%. Uniting, one of Australia's largest care providers, is piloting Frontline to improve onboarding and training of support staff in aged care facilities.

"We're honored to be recognized again by PAC, and especially proud to be the only company named best in class in our category this year," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "This validation underscores the work we're doing to solve real operational challenges with practical, scalable technology that empowers people on the frontline, and makes them an integral part of holistic enterprise digitalization strategies."

As part of that commitment, TeamViewer continues to expand the capabilities for connected workers through deeper integration of artificial intelligence. AI now enhances a range of use cases across the suite: real-time multilingual subtitles help break down communication barriers in remote support sessions, automatic transcription and summarization tools capture key knowledge with minimal effort, and new tools like AI-powered workflow generation instantly convert PDFs into structured digital workflows, easing supervisor workloads and accelerating rollout.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, around 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

