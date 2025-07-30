

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division has announced that the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by acting with deliberate indifference in creating a hostile educational environment for Jewish and Israeli students.



The Civil Rights Division's Notice of Violation finds that UCLA failed to adequately respond to complaints of severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive harassment and abuse that Jewish and Israeli students faced on its campus since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out attacks in Israel, killing more than 1,200 civilians, including more than 40 Americans, and took hundreds hostages.



Israel's retaliation in the Gaza Strip inflicted devastating human catastrophe, killing 60,000 Palestinians. Anti-semetic protests were held in American campuses in protest against Israeli military operations.



'Our investigation into the University of California system has found concerning evidence of systemic anti-Semitism at UCLA that demands severe accountability from the institution,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. She warned that DOJ will force UCLA to pay a heavy price for putting Jewish Americans at risk and continue its ongoing investigations into other campuses in the UC system.



Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said, 'the Justice Department will hold UCLA accountable to their legal obligations so that all students can have equal protection under the law.'



