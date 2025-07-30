

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless the Israeli government agrees to take steps to bring peace and stability in Gaza.



This includes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a Two State Solution.



He also demanded that Israel allow the UN to restart the supply of aid in Gaza, and make it clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.



Starmer made the announcement after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday.



'I have always said that we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,' British Prime Minister Starmer said at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.



Starmer also made it clear that his government's message to Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal.



They must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza, he told reporters.



Starmer urged the Israeli Prime Minister to take immediate action to lift all restrictions on aid access and get those suffering in Gaza the food they need.



Starmer is the second European leader to announce plan to recognize the Palestinian state within a week. French President Emmanuel Macron had announced last Thursday that France will officially recognize a Palestinian state in September.



Netanyahu responded to Starmer's decision with a message posted on X by his office: 'A jihadist state on Israel's border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement toward jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News