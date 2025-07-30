Alexion.AI Emerges to Empower the Accounting Profession

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / While AI tools and platforms are evolving faster than accounting professionals can adapt to them, it is still the people and processes within an organization that make them work. However, when individuals move on, this loss can create gaps within the organization, cracks leading to challenges in maintaining efficiency and continuity. To that end, alexion.ai today comes to market with an all-star executive team to guide the company towards its goal of keeping accounting decentralized, intelligent, and resilient.

Alexion acts as connective tissue across firm systems: normalizing unstructured data, reconciling fragmented context, and building AI-powered memory infrastructure. This foundation enables firm-specific agents to operate with trust, traceability, and nuance.

Alexion is not replacing accountants, they're amplifying them. Preserving their logic. Codifying their judgment. And transforming individual expertise into shared intelligence that strengthens the entire firm.

In order to guide Alexion.ai's path and ensure it delivers on all of the promises it makes and the technology it is building, the company has assembled an elite and diverse team of leaders that combine accounting, enterprise SaaS, design, and top-level AI backgrounds.

At the helm as alexion.ai's CEO and Co-Founder is Lisa Griffith, who spent the last several years taking Laurel.AI to market and growing it to new heights as its head of accounting, go-to-market strategy, and partnerships. But her move to Alexion wasn't about a product, it was about a pattern.

"I didn't start with a product idea. I started with a pattern. After years inside firms, listening to partners, operators, and rising talent, I saw what was really eroding: not just efficiency, but continuity. The kind of deep, institutional judgment that lives in people, not platforms. And when those people leave, so does the logic.

Alexion is my response to that pattern. We're not just building tools-we're building memory. Infrastructure that captures how firms think, not just what they do. That codifies expertise into reusable logic. That enables AI agents to act with the same nuance and judgment as the professionals they support.

Because firms don't lose value when someone leaves. They lose value when the way that person reasoned walks out the door with them."

- Lisa Griffith, CEO & Co-Founder, alexion.ai

For Guthrie Chen, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of alexion.ai, the journey began with a simple idea: true financial understanding could break down nearly any barrier. His exploration brought him into collaboration with diverse experts, from mathematicians to entrepreneurs, where he saw how their specialized knowledge could be synthesized and automated to build a more accessible financial future for everyone.

"Our focus is on human creativity. AI has already come so far, and we want to build the brain, the 'accountant's brain,' in a way that will evolve the world of accounting and tap into the data at our firms and build data you can trust," said Chen. "We are making numbers real, as well as understanding each other's languages and disciplines. You have to have that to build a proper product. Accounting can be very subjective; you have to make sure you aren't forcing software on someone. As we build our brand and tech, it has to feel adaptive."

Providing a crucial strategic and operational counterpart to Guthrie and Lisa's vision is Matt McDonagh, Head of Strategy at Alexion. McDonagh brings a unique perspective forged on Wall Street as an investment banker before he pivoted to technology as an investor and a self-taught data engineer. He applies his expertise in using AI to refine strategy and build the operational backbone for Alexion's growth.

The core challenge Alexion.ai addresses is data fragmentation. In most firms, institutional wisdom is locked in disconnected silos: scattered across white papers, trapped in internal memos, and separated by disparate accounting systems. This foundational problem became McDonagh's focus after a pivotal meeting with Guthrie at a Family Office and Blockchain conference in Florida.

Impressed by Guthrie's accounting background and technological approach, McDonagh was struck by its design philosophy: it was built by an accountant, for accountants. "That perspective was crucial," McDonagh stated. "It was a tool born from the field. It made me realize the broader opportunity is unifying all of a firm's existing, fragmented data. We saw AI agents fail because their data is unreliable. We saw an opportunity to transform the industry by aggregating this siloed intelligence. Our goal is to normalize it, creating a single source of truth that empowers everything else."

Alexion.ai's leadership team is rounded out by Head of Design Kris Andrews, Head of Product Minza Zahid, and Head of Finance Brian Sholley. Silicon Valley legends in Machine Learning and software engineering are working with the Alexion team to develop the technical roadmap to bring the power of AI to accounting. The company is also supported by an All-Star Advisory Board, including Gary L. Boomer, Rafael Casas, and Dr. Sean Stein Smith.

