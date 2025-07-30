- New Capability Enables Brands to Deliver Personalized Review Responses at Scale While Maintaining Brand Voice and Control

InMoment®, a Press Ganey Forsta Company and customer experience technology leader with deep expertise in AI, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions, today announced the launch of AI Auto Responding within its Reputation Management platform. This first-of-its-kind capability empowers multi-location businesses to maximize impact and reduce workload by allowing them to easily create and save personalized, on-brand prompts and leverage in auto responding workflows or as a library of templates when engaging with customer reviews.

As marketing teams operate with reduced resources, businesses are increasingly seeking automated solutions that don't sacrifice quality or personalization. Unlike traditional automation that relies on static templates, InMoment's AI Auto Responding uses advanced, generative AI to dynamically generate unique responses based on sentiment, context, and brand guidelines.

"As staffing challenges persist across industries, our enterprise customers need smarter solutions that allow them to maintain high-quality customer engagement without overwhelming their teams," said Sarah Speigle, Director of Product, Reputation Management, at InMoment. "AI Auto Responding represents the next evolution in reputation management, enabling brands to ensure every customer feels heard while freeing their teams to focus on strategic initiatives."

Smart, Adaptive Responses at Scale

InMoment's AI Auto Responding eliminates the need for brands to create and manage extensive template libraries. The system crafts unlimited unique responses that align with established brand guidelines while maintaining a natural, conversational tone. This ensures consistency and authenticity across all locations while allowing brands to engage with more reviews in less time, increasing customer engagement and boosting loyalty.

Key features include:

Customizable Response Rules : Brands maintain full control by setting parameters based on star ratings, content type, location-specific considerations, and branding guidelines

: Brands maintain full control by setting parameters based on star ratings, content type, location-specific considerations, and branding guidelines Multilingual Capabilities : Responses can be generated in either English or the review's original language, enabling stronger relationships with diverse customer bases

: Responses can be generated in either English or the review's original language, enabling stronger relationships with diverse customer bases In-App Response Flexibility: Teams can choose fully automated responses or use AI-generated suggestions for manual review within the platform

Setting a New Industry Standard

Based on current market analysis, InMoment is the only provider offering true AI-powered auto responding for reviews. While competitors offer AI-assisted, manual review responses and basic auto responding using static templates, no other solution enables brands to fully automate responses with AI while maintaining control through customizable rules and guidelines.

This launch represents a significant shift in reputation management strategy, aligning with InMoment's vision of "Service as Software"-where AI agents don't just assist humans with tasks but perform the work themselves, empowering CX teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Availability

AI Auto Responding is available immediately with the InMoment Reputation Management solution as part of the Locations Starter and Locations Essential plans. For more information, visit https://inmoment.com/reputation-management-software/.

About InMoment, a Press Ganey Forsta Company

InMoment is a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in AI, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions. It helps clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere from surveys and social reviews to conversational chat logs and transcripts. Over 3,000 brands trust InMoment's software and services to activate structured and unstructured data, breaking down team silos to take the most impactful actions.

About Press Ganey Forsta

Press Ganey Forsta is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Press Ganey Forsta is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms."

