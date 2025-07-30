

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $153.782 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $119.239 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tradeweb Markets Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206.149 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $512.971 million from $404.951 million last year.



Tradeweb Markets Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $153.782 Mln. vs. $119.239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $512.971 Mln vs. $404.951 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News