

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR):



Earnings: -$12.92 million in Q2 vs. -$90.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q2 vs. -$1.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $26.09 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Revenue: $224.70 million in Q2 vs. $328.03 million in the same period last year.



