

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) Wednesday announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal studies of the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating upadacitinib in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA).



In study 2 of the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program, upadacitinib achieved primary goal by reaching 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24, compared to 3.4% of patients receiving placebo.



The safety profile in alopecia areata was generally consistent with that in approved indications, and no new safety signals were identified in this study.



Results from the study 1 of the program are expected in the third quarter of this year.



