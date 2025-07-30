

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data from the U.S. that underscored the resilience of the American economy dimmed hopes of an early monetary easing by the Fed. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, in the decision to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.



Advance estimates released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just a while ago showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3 percent in the second quarter, rebounding from a 0.5 percent contraction in the first quarter, and surpassing expectations of a 2.4 percent rise.



Wall Street Futures are trading just above the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Mixed sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded sharply. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened except in the U.K. where it eased close to half a percent. Potential sanctions on Russian crude oil lifted prices of the black fluid. Gold is trading in the red amidst a resilient dollar. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,646.80, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,377.60, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,239.11, up 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,122.85, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,896.14, up 0.49% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,394.65, up 0.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,654.70, down 0.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,756.40, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,615.72, up 0.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,176.93, down 1.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1477, down 0.60% GBP/USD at 1.3310, down 0.28% USD/JPY at 148.86, up 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6465, down 0.74% USD/CAD at 1.3809, up 0.28% Dollar Index at 99.36, up 0.48%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.362%, up 0.62% Germany at 2.7050%, up 0.56% France at 3.361%, up 0.39% U.K. at 4.6140%, down 0.39% Japan at 1.566%, up 0.06%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $72.01, up 0.46%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $69.54, up 0.48%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,378.92, down 0.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,138.40, down 0.09% Ethereum at $3,780.72, down 1.09% XRP at $3.09, down 0.88% BNB at $794.34, down 3.45% Solana at $178.34, down 2.32%



