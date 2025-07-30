ALT5 Sigma Corporation and Fundamental Interaction Usher in New Era of Institutional Crypto Trading Access for Finra Broker-Dealers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) ("ALT5" or the "Company"), a fintech company delivering blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for global merchants and financial institutions, today announced the successful integration of its institutional-grade ALT5 Prime FIX API with Fundamental Interaction, a leading provider of advanced trading technology for U.S. FINRA-registered broker-dealers and Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs).

This integration delivers seamless FIX-based access to digital asset markets directly into the infrastructure trusted by thousands of broker-dealers and trading platforms, representing a significant step toward unifying traditional capital markets with institutional-grade cryptocurrency execution.

"By integrating with Fundamental Interaction's Real-Time Trading System, we are enabling FINRA-regulated firms to offer secure and compliant access to crypto markets alongside equities and alternatives," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma Corp. "This is a turnkey pathway for regulated institutions to engage in digital asset trading with the tools, workflows, and auditability they already use."

Integration Highlights:

Real-time execution and settlement for BTC, ETH, SOL, and other digital assets

FIX 4.4 protocol compatibility for routing, clearing, and trade surveillance

24/7 crypto market access through the same GUI used for multi-asset equities and ATSs

KYC/AML and regulatory compliance tools embedded in the trade stack

Risk management modules for institutional client mandates

Market Context: The FINRA Broker-Dealer Opportunity

There are over 3,300 FINRA-registered broker-dealers in the United States, collectively managing trillions of dollars in assets and facilitating billions of trades annually across equities, fixed income, and alternative assets. According to FINRA's latest report1, more than $110 trillion in transaction volume flows through U.S. broker-dealers each year - representing a powerful distribution and execution channel for emerging asset classes like digital assets.

The ALT5-Fundamental Interaction integration provides these institutions with a direct and compliant way to expand their product offerings to include regulated digital asset trading, while maintaining operational efficiency and audit-ready reporting.

"Our clients have asked for a way to integrate digital assets without reinventing their workflow," said Shawn Sloves, CEO of Fundamental Interaction. "With ALT5 Sigma's FIX API, they can now offer institutional-grade crypto execution in the same environment they already use for trading equities and alternatives - backed by compliance, risk controls, and market depth."

1 Source: 2025-Industry-Snapshot.pdf

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA: 5AR1) is a fintech, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing settlement, payment, and safe keeping of digital assets. Since June of 2025, the Company has been a member of the Russell Microcap Growth®, Russell 3000E®, and Russell 3000E Growth®Indexes, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution. The Company had previously been included in the Russell Microcap® Index since June of 2024.

Founded in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) enables the migration to a new global financial paradigm through its suite of blockchain infrastructure technologies. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." The company has processed over $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

The Company is also advancing the separation of its biotech business, which will continue under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation." Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (JAN123), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS.

About Fundamental Interaction

Fundamental Interaction is a leading trading infrastructure company delivering high-performance technology to broker-dealers, ATSs, and global exchanges. Its Real-Time Trading System supports multi-asset execution, smart routing, risk management, and FIX/REST connectivity with support for both lit and dark venues.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business, that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also may contain statements and links relating to risks that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations Contact

IR@alt5sigma.com

1-888-778-7091

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alt5-sigma-corporation-and-fundamental-interaction-usher-in-new-era-o-1054705