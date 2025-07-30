Penske Automotive Group, Inc.: Penske Automotive Group Reports Quarterly Results

Record Gross Profit Increases 3% to $1.3 Billion

Same-Store Retail Automotive Gross Profit up 3%

Record Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue up 8% and Record Related Gross Profit up 9%

Earnings Before Taxes Increases 4% to $337 Million; Earnings Per Share Increases 5% to $3.78

Repurchased 630,000 Shares During the Second Quarter and 885,000 Shares Year-To-Date

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced quarterly results for the second quarter of 2025. For the quarter, revenue remained flat at $7.7 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 4% to $250.0 million compared to $241.2 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share increased 5% to $3.78 compared to $3.61 for the same period in 2024. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $136.6 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.6 million, and earnings per share by $0.03.

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - decreased 1% New Vehicle -2%; Used Vehicle -1%; Finance & Insurance -2%; Service & Parts +7%

- decreased 1% Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit - increased 3% New Vehicle -4%; Used Vehicle +8%; Finance & Insurance -2%; Service & Parts +9%

- increased 3% Overall Gross Margin - 16.9%, improved by 50 bps

- 16.9%, improved by 50 bps SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit - 69.9%, improved by 30 bps

- 69.9%, improved by 30 bps New and Used Retail Commercial Truck Units - increased 2% New Vehicle +3%; Used Vehicle -8%

- increased 2% Retail Commercial Truck Revenue - increased 6%

Commenting on the Company's second quarter financial results, Chair Roger Penske said, "I am pleased with the performance of our diversified international transportation services business in the second quarter. The second quarter represented the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year earnings growth driven by an overall gross margin increase of 50 basis points, an increase of 50 basis points in retail automotive service and parts gross margin, and a 30-basis point improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit. New and used vehicle gross profit per unit retailed remained stable and strong while retail automotive same-store service and parts revenue increased 7%." Penske continued, "While we continue to monitor the potential impact to our business from tariffs, the benefits provided by our premium brand mix, geographic diversification across the North American retail commercial truck, the U.S. and international automotive markets, and the diversification of our gross profit across new and used vehicles, service and parts, and finance and insurance, coupled with our highly variable cost structure, provide us with opportunities to flex our business to meet the changing automotive and commercial truck landscape."

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue increased 1% from the same period in 2024 to a record of $15.3 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 8% to $494.3 million compared to $456.4 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share increased 9% to $7.44 compared to $6.81 for the same period in 2024. As reconciled in the attached schedules, adjusted net income increased 4% to $476.3 million and adjusted earnings per share increased 5% to $7.17. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $96.2 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.1 million, and earnings per share by $0.02.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, total new units delivered decreased 6%. Used units delivered decreased 16%, consisting of a 3% decrease in the U.S. and a 27% decrease internationally. The decrease in used units internationally is largely attributable to the previously announced realignment of the Company's U.K. used only dealerships to Sytner Select which focuses on retailing fewer units at better margin and lower costs. Excluding the performance of the U.K. Sytner Select dealerships in both periods, used units delivered decreased 5%. Total retail automotive revenue decreased 1% to $6.5 billion and decreased 1% on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 3% to $1.1 billion, and same-store gross profit increased 3%, driven by a 9% increase in same-store service and parts.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total new units delivered were nearly 119,000 and were consistent with last year. Used units delivered declined 16%. Total retail automotive revenue was $13.1 billion, consistent with the prior year period. Same-store revenue was also consistent with the prior year period. Retail automotive gross profit and same-store gross profit each increased 3%, driven by an 8% increase in service & parts gross profit.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

As of June 30, 2025, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, retail unit sales increased 2% to 5,339 from 5,248 but declined 4% on a same-store basis. Revenue increased 6% to $943.6 million from $892.3 million and was flat on a same-store basis. Earnings before taxes was $54.2 million compared to $51.7 million in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue increased 5% to $1.8 billion from $1.7 billion and declined 2% on a same-store basis, and earnings before taxes was $99.3 million compared to $102.2 million in the prior year period.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 414,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $53.5 million and $86.7 million in earnings compared to $52.9 million and $85.4 million for the same periods in 2024, driven by an increase in revenue from leasing and maintenance, partially offset by a decline in truck rental revenue and lower gain on sale of used trucks associated with continued weakness in the freight market.

Corporate Development, Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 885,272 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.3% of its outstanding shares, consisting of 750,679 shares of common stock for approximately $111.2 million under our securities repurchase program and 134,593 shares of our common stock for $22.1 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. On May 14, 2025, our Board of Directors delegated to management an additional $250 million in securities repurchase authority. As of June 30, 2025, $295.7 million remained outstanding and available for repurchases under our securities repurchase program. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion in liquidity, including $155 million in cash and $2.2 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements. The Company's leverage ratio at June 30, 2025 was 1.2x.

During July 2025, we completed the acquisition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy with expected estimated annualized revenue of $40 million. Also, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.8%, or $0.06 per share, to $1.32 per share representing a forward dividend yield of 3.1%. The increase represents the Company's 19th consecutive quarterly increase. On a trailing twelve month basis, the dividend payout ratio is 34.7%. The dividend is payable September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Revenue $ 7,662.3

$ 7,696.7

(0.4) %

$ 15,266.8

$ 15,144.5

0.8 % Cost of Sales 6,365.7

6,432.6

(1.0) %

12,701.2

12,635.2

0.5 % Gross Profit $ 1,296.6

$ 1,264.1

2.6 %

$ 2,565.6

$ 2,509.3

2.2 % SG&A Expenses 906.3

887.5

2.1 %

1,819.9

1,767.3

3.0 % Depreciation 42.1

38.6

9.1 %

82.0

76.4

7.3 % Operating Income $ 348.2

$ 338.0

3.0 %

$ 663.7

$ 665.6

(0.3) % Floor Plan Interest Expense (43.3)

(46.6)

(7.1) %

(84.8)

(91.4)

(7.2) % Other Interest Expense (21.6)

(19.9)

8.5 %

(44.1)

(41.2)

7.0 % Gain on Sale of Dealership -

-

nm

52.3

-

nm Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 53.6

54.0

(0.7) %

86.9

87.3

(0.5) % Income Before Income Taxes $ 336.9

$ 325.5

3.5 %

$ 674.0

$ 620.3

8.7 % Income Taxes (86.0)

(82.6)

4.1 %

(178.1)

(161.2)

10.5 % Net Income $ 250.9

$ 242.9

3.3 %

$ 495.9

$ 459.1

8.0 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.7

(47.1) %

1.6

2.7

(40.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 250.0

$ 241.2

3.6 %

$ 494.3

$ 456.4

8.3 %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Net Income $ 250.9

$ 242.9

3.3 %

$ 495.9

$ 459.1

8.0 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.7

(47.1) %

1.6

2.7

(40.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 250.0

$ 241.2

3.6 %

$ 494.3

$ 456.4

8.3 % Income Per Share $ 3.78

$ 3.61

4.7 %

$ 7.44

$ 6.81

9.3 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 66.2

66.9

(1.1) %

66.5

67.0

(0.7) %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 155.3

$ 72.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



1,043.1



1,002.1 Inventories



4,849.6



4,640.2 Other Current Assets



242.7



213.1 Total Current Assets



6,290.7



5,927.8 Property and Equipment, Net



3,173.7



3,006.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,486.2



2,467.2 Intangibles



3,460.5



3,382.9 Other Long-Term Assets



1,982.3



1,936.8 Total Assets

$ 17,393.4

$ 16,720.9













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,625.5

$ 2,535.8 Floor Plan Notes Payable - Non-Trade



1,603.7



1,488.2 Accounts Payable



882.5



851.7 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



1,004.9



889.0 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



876.0



721.2 Total Current Liabilities



6,992.6



6,485.9 Long-Term Debt



906.7



1,130.8 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,402.0



2,392.6 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,460.7



1,484.3 Total Liabilities



11,762.0



11,493.6 Equity



5,631.4



5,227.3 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 17,393.4

$ 16,720.9

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 61.8 %

59.8 %

60.6 %

58.2 % U.K. 27.2 %

31.2 %

28.9 %

32.7 % Other International 11.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

9.1 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 6,517.5

$ 6,615.4

$ 13,086.8

$ 13,093.4 Retail Commercial Truck 943.6

892.3

1,767.3

1,684.1 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 201.2

189.0

412.7

367.0 Total $ 7,662.3

$ 7,696.7

$ 15,266.8

$ 15,144.5















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,108.8

$ 1,075.0

$ 2,192.6

$ 2,132.2 Retail Commercial Truck 143.6

144.5

284.6

289.3 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 44.2

44.6

88.4

87.8 Total $ 1,296.6

$ 1,264.1

$ 2,565.6

$ 2,509.3















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 17.0 %

16.2 %

16.8 %

16.3 % Retail Commercial Truck 15.2 %

16.2 %

16.1 %

17.2 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 22.0 %

23.6 %

21.4 %

23.9 % Total 16.9 %

16.4 %

16.8 %

16.6 %

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 16.9 %

16.4 %

16.8 %

16.6 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 11.8 %

11.5 %

11.9 %

11.7 % Operating Income 4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.4 % Income Before Income Taxes 4.4 %

4.2 %

4.4 %

4.1 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 69.9 %

70.2 %

70.9 %

70.4 % Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses(1) -

-

70.0 %

70.4 % Operating Income 26.9 %

26.7 %

25.9 %

26.5 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024























EBITDA(1) $ 400.6

$ 384.0

$ 800.1

$ 737.9 Floor Plan Credits $ 12.9

$ 13.0

$ 25.6

$ 23.9 Rent Expense $ 67.6

$ 65.3

$ 134.1

$ 130.6 _______________________





















1, See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

47,546



50,861

(6.5) %



98,148



99,528

(1.4) % Used Retail

54,999



65,571

(16.1) %



113,485



134,836

(15.8) % Total Retail

102,545



116,432

(11.9) %



211,633



234,364

(9.7) % New Agency

10,079



10,221

(1.4) %



20,765



19,153

8.4 % Total Retail and Agency

112,624



126,653

(11.1) %



232,398



253,517

(8.3) %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,941.8

$ 2,995.8

(1.8) %

$ 5,963.9

$ 5,798.4

2.9 % Used Vehicles

2,200.5



2,275.8

(3.3) %



4,401.0



4,612.0

(4.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net

200.5



208.7

(3.9) %



398.7



414.7

(3.9) % Service and Parts

816.6



752.8

8.5 %



1,606.0



1,498.9

7.1 % Fleet and Wholesale

358.1



382.3

(6.3) %



717.2



769.4

(6.8) % Total Revenue $ 6,517.5

$ 6,615.4

(1.5) %

$ 13,086.8

$ 13,093.4

(0.1) %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 282.4

$ 291.0

(3.0) %

$ 562.4

$ 563.4

(0.2) % Used Vehicles

127.9



119.5

7.0 %



253.6



249.4

1.7 % Finance and Insurance, Net

200.5



208.7

(3.9) %



398.7



414.7

(3.9) % Service and Parts

481.0



439.6

9.4 %



943.7



872.0

8.2 % Fleet and Wholesale

17.0



16.2

4.9 %



34.2



32.7

4.6 % Total Gross Profit $ 1,108.8

$ 1,075.0

3.1 %

$ 2,192.6

$ 2,132.2

2.8 %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 61,340

$ 58,437

5.0 %

$ 60,237

$ 57,820

4.2 % Used Vehicles

40,010



34,707

15.3 %



38,780



34,204

13.4 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,443

$ 5,302

2.7 %

$ 5,245

$ 5,267

(0.4) % Used Vehicles

2,326



1,822

27.7 %



2,235



1,849

20.9 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,919



1,766

8.7 %



1,848



1,742

6.1 % Agency

2,701



2,390

13.0 %



2,659



2,381

11.7 %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.6 %



9.7 %

(10)bps



9.4 %



9.7 %

(30)bps Used Vehicles

5.8 %



5.3 %

+50bps



5.8 %



5.4 %

+40bps Service and Parts

58.9 %



58.4 %

+50bps



58.8 %



58.2 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.7 %



4.2 %

+50bps



4.8 %



4.3 %

+50bps Total Gross Margin

17.0 %



16.2 %

+80bps



16.8 %



16.3 %

+50bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

45.1 %



45.3 %

(20)bps



45.6 %



44.3 %

+130bps Used Vehicles

33.8 %



34.4 %

(60)bps



33.6 %



35.2 %

(160)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.1 %



3.2 %

(10)bps



3.0 %



3.2 %

(20)bps Service and Parts

12.5 %



11.4 %

+110bps



12.3 %



11.4 %

+90bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.5 %



5.7 %

(20)bps



5.5 %



5.9 %

(40)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.5 %



27.1 %

(160)bps



25.6 %



26.4 %

(80)bps Used Vehicles

11.5 %



11.1 %

+40bps



11.6 %



11.7 %

(10)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.1 %



19.4 %

(130)bps



18.2 %



19.4 %

(120)bps Service and Parts

43.4 %



40.9 %

+250bps



43.0 %



40.9 %

+210bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.5 %



1.5 %

-bps



1.6 %



1.6 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

46,014



49,465

(7.0) %



94,857



96,564

(1.8) % Used Retail

53,602



61,146

(12.3) %



110,164



124,913

(11.8) % Total Retail

99,616



110,611

(9.9) %



205,021



221,477

(7.4) % New Agency

10,079



9,591

5.1 %



20,765



17,660

17.6 % Total Retail and Agency

109,695



120,202

(8.7) %



225,786



239,137

(5.6) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,850.0

$ 2,919.9

(2.4) %

$ 5,754.4

$ 5,630.9

2.2 % Used Vehicles

2,140.1



2,168.0

(1.3) %



4,249.1



4,357.6

(2.5) % Finance and Insurance, Net

198.0



201.1

(1.5) %



391.4



397.0

(1.4) % Service and Parts

792.7



741.5

6.9 %



1,552.7



1,472.0

5.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

338.1



370.1

(8.6) %



683.9



737.3

(7.2) % Total Revenue $ 6,318.9

$ 6,400.6

(1.3) %

$ 12,631.5

$ 12,594.8

0.3 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 272.7

$ 284.5

(4.1) %

$ 540.1

$ 548.0

(1.4) % Used Vehicles

124.3



115.5

7.6 %



244.9



239.0

2.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

198.0



201.1

(1.5) %



391.4



397.0

(1.4) % Service and Parts

469.0



431.1

8.8 %



916.3



852.6

7.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

16.1



16.2

(0.6) %



33.4



32.9

1.5 % Total Gross Profit $ 1,080.1

$ 1,048.4

3.0 %

$ 2,126.1

$ 2,069.5

2.7 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 61,385

$ 58,570

4.8 %

$ 60,118

$ 57,883

3.9 % Used Vehicles

39,927



35,455

12.6 %



38,570



34,885

10.6 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,413

$ 5,340

1.4 %

$ 5,191

$ 5,291

(1.9) % Used Vehicles

2,320



1,889

22.8 %



2,223



1,913

16.2 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,966



1,804

9.0 %



1,892



1,782

6.2 % Agency

2,558



2,283

12.0 %



2,466



2,224

10.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.6 %



9.7 %

(10)bps



9.4 %



9.7 %

(30)bps Used Vehicles

5.8 %



5.3 %

+50bps



5.8 %



5.5 %

+30bps Service and Parts

59.2 %



58.1 %

+110bps



59.0 %



57.9 %

+110bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.8 %



4.4 %

+40bps



4.9 %



4.5 %

+40bps Total Gross Margin

17.1 %



16.4 %

+70bps



16.8 %



16.4 %

+40bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

45.1 %



45.6 %

(50)bps



45.6 %



44.7 %

+90bps Used Vehicles

33.9 %



33.9 %

-bps



33.6 %



34.6 %

(100)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.1 %



3.1 %

-bps



3.1 %



3.2 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

12.5 %



11.6 %

+90bps



12.3 %



11.7 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.4 %



5.8 %

(40)bps



5.4 %



5.8 %

(40)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.2 %



27.1 %

(190)bps



25.4 %



26.5 %

(110)bps Used Vehicles

11.5 %



11.0 %

+50bps



11.5 %



11.5 %

-bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.3 %



19.2 %

(90)bps



18.4 %



19.2 %

(80)bps Service and Parts

43.4 %



41.1 %

+230bps



43.1 %



41.2 %

+190bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.6 %



1.6 %

-bps



1.6 %



1.6 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

4,638



4,483

3.5 %



8,377



7,974

5.1 % Used Retail

701



765

(8.4) %



1,676



1,814

(7.6) % Total

5,339



5,248

1.7 %



10,053



9,788

2.7 %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 655.6

$ 615.4

6.5 %

$ 1,182.8

$ 1,109.6

6.6 % Used Vehicles

52.7



48.7

8.2 %



116.5



111.1

4.9 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.0



4.2

(4.8) %



8.5



9.5

(10.5) % Service and Parts

226.7



219.2

3.4 %



448.7



442.8

1.3 % Wholesale and Other

4.6



4.8

(4.2) %



10.8



11.1

(2.7) % Total Revenue $ 943.6

$ 892.3

5.7 %

$ 1,767.3

$ 1,684.1

4.9 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 36.6

$ 39.3

(6.9) %

$ 70.1

$ 73.9

(5.1) % Used Vehicles

4.9



3.4

44.1 %



12.2



6.7

82.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.0



4.2

(4.8) %



8.5



9.5

(10.5) % Service and Parts

94.9



94.1

0.9 %



187.5



192.2

(2.4) % Wholesale and Other

3.2



3.5

(8.6) %



6.3



7.0

(10.0) % Total Gross Profit $ 143.6

$ 144.5

(0.6) %

$ 284.6

$ 289.3

(1.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 141,345

$ 137,269

3.0 %

$ 141,186

$ 139,150

1.5 % Used Vehicles

75,223



63,665

18.2 %



69,548



61,266

13.5 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 7,889

$ 8,765

(10.0) %

$ 8,367

$ 9,266

(9.7) % Used Vehicles

7,037



4,502

56.3 %



7,278



3,742

94.5 % Finance and Insurance

741



798

(7.1) %



839



969

(13.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.6 %



6.4 %

(80)bps



5.9 %



6.7 %

(80)bps Used Vehicles

9.3 %



7.0 %

+230bps



10.5 %



6.0 %

+450bps Service and Parts

41.9 %



42.9 %

(100)bps



41.8 %



43.4 %

(160)bps Wholesale and Other

69.6 %



72.9 %

(330)bps



58.3 %



63.1 %

(480)bps Total Gross Margin

15.2 %



16.2 %

(100)bps



16.1 %



17.2 %

(110)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

69.5 %



69.0 %

+50bps



66.9 %



65.9 %

+100bps Used Vehicles

5.6 %



5.5 %

+10bps



6.6 %



6.6 %

-bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.5 %

(10)bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

24.0 %



24.6 %

(60)bps



25.4 %



26.3 %

(90)bps Wholesale and Other

0.5 %



0.4 %

+10bps



0.6 %



0.6 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.5 %



27.2 %

(170)bps



24.6 %



25.5 %

(90)bps Used Vehicles

3.4 %



2.4 %

+100bps



4.3 %



2.3 %

+200bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.8 %



2.9 %

(10)bps



3.0 %



3.3 %

(30)bps Service and Parts

66.1 %



65.1 %

+100bps



65.9 %



66.4 %

(50)bps Wholesale and Other

2.2 %



2.4 %

(20)bps



2.2 %



2.5 %

(30)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

4,311



4,465

(3.4) %



7,730



7,956

(2.8) % Used Retail

684



764

(10.5) %



1,638



1,813

(9.7) % Total

4,995



5,229

(4.5) %



9,368



9,769

(4.1) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 605.6

$ 612.5

(1.1) %

$ 1,083.8

$ 1,106.7

(2.1) % Used Vehicles

51.6



48.6

6.2 %



114.1



111.0

2.8 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.4



4.1

(17.1) %



7.4



9.4

(21.3) % Service and Parts

218.9



217.3

0.7 %



433.1



440.0

(1.6) % Wholesale and Other

4.4



4.8

(8.3) %



10.3



11.0

(6.4) % Total Revenue $ 883.9

$ 887.3

(0.4) %

$ 1,648.7

$ 1,678.1

(1.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 33.2

$ 39.0

(14.9) %

$ 63.4

$ 73.6

(13.9) % Used Vehicles

4.8



3.4

41.2 %



12.0



6.8

76.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.4



4.1

(17.1) %



7.4



9.4

(21.3) % Service and Parts

91.2



93.2

(2.1) %



180.1



190.8

(5.6) % Wholesale and Other

3.0



3.4

(11.8) %



6.0



6.6

(9.1) % Total Gross Profit $ 135.6

$ 143.1

(5.2) %

$ 268.9

$ 287.2

(6.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 140,476

$ 137,177

2.4 %

$ 140,207

$ 139,102

0.8 % Used Vehicles

75,373



63,616

18.5 %



69,651



61,244

13.7 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 7,711

$ 8,743

(11.8) %

$ 8,202

$ 9,254

(11.4) % Used Vehicles

7,016



4,487

56.4 %



7,322



3,735

96.0 % Finance and Insurance

679



776

(12.5) %



785



958

(18.1) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.5 %



6.4 %

(90)bps



5.8 %



6.7 %

(90)bps Used Vehicles

9.3 %



7.0 %

+230bps



10.5 %



6.1 %

+440bps Service and Parts

41.7 %



42.9 %

(120)bps



41.6 %



43.4 %

(180)bps Wholesale and Other

68.2 %



70.8 %

(260)bps



58.3 %



60.0 %

(170)bps Total Gross Margin

15.3 %



16.1 %

(80)bps



16.3 %



17.1 %

(80)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

68.5 %



69.0 %

(50)bps



65.7 %



65.9 %

(20)bps Used Vehicles

5.8 %



5.5 %

+30bps



6.9 %



6.6 %

+30bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.5 %

(10)bps



0.4 %



0.6 %

(20)bps Service and Parts

24.8 %



24.5 %

+30bps



26.3 %



26.2 %

+10bps Wholesale and Other

0.5 %



0.5 %

-bps



0.7 %



0.7 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

24.5 %



27.3 %

(280)bps



23.6 %



25.6 %

(200)bps Used Vehicles

3.5 %



2.4 %

+110bps



4.5 %



2.4 %

+210bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.5 %



2.9 %

(40)bps



2.8 %



3.3 %

(50)bps Service and Parts

67.3 %



65.1 %

+220bps



67.0 %



66.4 %

+60bps Wholesale and Other

2.2 %



2.3 %

(10)bps



2.1 %



2.3 %

(20)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 26 %

26 %

27 %

26 % Audi 9 %

10 %

9 %

10 % Porsche 10 %

9 %

10 %

8 % Mercedes-Benz 8 %

9 %

8 %

9 % Land Rover / Jaguar 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 % Ferrari / Maserati 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Lexus 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 4 %

2 %

3 %

3 % Total Premium 72 %

72 %

73 %

72 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 11 %

11 %

10 %

11 % Honda 6 %

6 %

6 %

5 % Volkswagen 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 1 %

1 %

2 %

1 % Others 1 %

1 %

1 %

2 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 21 %

21 %

21 %

21 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis / Ford 3 %

1 %

2 %

1 % Used Vehicle Dealerships 4 %

6 %

4 %

6 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases: 2025

2024

2025

2024 ($ Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

70.8

$

99.2

$

147.4

$

201.7 Cash paid for acquisitions $

-

$

197.2

$

-

$

440.8 Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price $

93.3

$

43.5

$

133.3

$

76.4 Shares repurchased



630,044





289,268





885,272





510,597

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 155.3

$ 72.4 Inventories $ 4,849.6

$ 4,640.2 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 4,229.2

$ 4,024.0 Total Long-Term Debt $ 1,782.7

$ 1,852.0 Equity $ 5,631.4

$ 5,227.3











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

24.0 %



26.2 % Leverage Ratio (1)

1.2x



1.2x New vehicle days' supply

57 days



49 days Used vehicle days' supply

44 days



47 days __________________________ (1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported net income and earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024:



Six Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) June 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 494.3

$ 456.4

8.3 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(38.9)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

20.9



-

nm Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 476.3

$ 456.4

4.4 %





Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Earnings Per Share $ 7.44

$ 6.81

9.3 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(0.58)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

0.31



-

nm Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 7.17

$ 6.81

5.3 %

The following table reconciles reported selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") and SG&A to gross profit to adjusted SG&A and adjusted SG&A to gross profit for the six months ending June 30, 2025, and 2024:



Six Months Ended











June 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 1,819.9

$ 1,767.3

$ 52.6

3.0 % Less: Impairments and Other Charges

(25.2)



-



(25.2)

nm Adjusted Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 1,794.7

$ 1,767.3

$ 27.4

1.6 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit

70.9 % 70.4 % 50 bps nm Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit

70.0 % 70.4 % (40) bps nm

The following table reconciles net income before taxes to adjusted net income before taxes for the six months ending June 30, 2025, and 2024:



Six Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) June 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Net Income Before Taxes $ 674.0

$ 620.3

8.7 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(52.3)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

25.2



-

nm Adjusted Net Income Before Taxes $ 646.9

$ 620.3

4.3 %







nm - not meaningful

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended











June 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 250.9

$ 242.9

$ 8.0

3.3 % Add: Depreciation

42.1



38.6



3.5

9.1 % Other Interest Expense

21.6



19.9



1.7

8.5 % Income Taxes

86.0



82.6



3.4

4.1 % EBITDA $ 400.6

$ 384.0

$ 16.6

4.3 %















Six Months Ended











June 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 495.9

$ 459.1

$ 36.8

8.0 % Add: Depreciation

82.0



76.4



5.6

7.3 % Other Interest Expense

44.1



41.2



2.9

7.0 % Income Taxes

178.1



161.2



16.9

10.5 % EBITDA $ 800.1

$ 737.9

$ 62.2

8.4 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(52.3)



-



(52.3)

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

25.2



-



25.2

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 773.0

$ 737.9

$ 35.1

4.8 %







nm - not meaningful

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024:



Six

Six

Trailing Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024























Net Income $ 464.3

$ 495.9

$ 960.2

$ 923.4 Add: Depreciation

81.6



82.0



163.6



158.0 Other Interest Expense

46.6



44.1



90.7



87.8 Income Taxes

155.3



178.1



333.4



316.5 EBITDA $ 747.8

$ 800.1

$ 1,547.9

$ 1,485.7 Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

-



(52.3)



(52.3)



- Add: Impairments and Other Charges

-



25.2



25.2



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 747.8

$ 773.0

$ 1,520.8

$ 1,485.7























Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt











$ 1,782.7

$ 1,852.0 Leverage Ratio













1.2x



1.2x

