Stepan Company: Stepan Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Reported net income was $11.3 million, up 19% versus the prior year. Adjusted net income(1) was $12.0 million, up 27% versus the prior year, driven by earnings growth within Polymers, our Crop Productivity business and a lower effective tax rate.
- EBITDA(2)was $50.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $51.4 million, up 6% and 8% respectively, year-over-year.
- Global sales volume was up 1% year-over-year.
- Cash from Operations was $11.2 million during the quarter. Free cash flow(3) for the quarter was a negative $14.4 million, primarily due to increased working capital needs to support business growth, build inventory ahead of anticipated tariffs, and maintain safety stock in preparation for the hurricane season and a new collective bargaining agreement at our Millsdale site.
- Pre-tax earnings were negatively impacted by $6.1 million primarily due to start-up costs associated with our new alkoxylation site in Pasadena, Texas, and an environmental remediation reserve adjustment at our Millsdale site.
First Half 2025 Highlights
- Reported net income was $31.1 million, up 33% versus the prior year. Adjusted net income(1) was $31.3 million, up 30% versus the prior year.
- EBITDA(2)was $108.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $108.9 million, up 11% and 10% respectively, year-over-year.
- Global sales volume was up 2% year-over-year.
"Quarterly earnings were up double digits driven by improved Polymer and Crop Productivity results as well as a lower effective tax rate. Polymer volume was up 7% as the North American Rigid, European Rigid and Phthalic Anhydride businesses all delivered volume growth. Within Surfactants, we also continued to experience double digit volume growth within the Agricultural and Oilfield end markets. This growth was offset by lower demand within the global commodity Consumer Products end markets," said Luis E. Rojo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Second quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 8% and adjusted EBITDA is up 10% for the first half despite higher start-up expenses at our Pasadena site, the negative one-time events and a significant run up in Oleochemical raw material costs that we are planning to recover during the second half of the year. We remain encouraged by the growth within several of our key strategic end markets and we believe in our ability to recover raw material inflation gradually. Free cash flow was negative primarily due to inventory builds. As previously communicated, our new alkoxylation site in Pasadena, Texas is now operational and will provide benefits in the second half of the year and going forward."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Net Sales
$
594,689
$
556,405
7
%
$
1,187,944
$
1,107,823
7
%
Operating Income
$
17,965
$
18,667
(4)
%
$
46,253
$
38,836
19
%
Net Income
$
11,341
$
9,521
19
%
$
31,052
$
23,414
33
%
Earnings per Diluted Share
$
0.50
$
0.42
19
%
$
1.36
$
1.02
33
%
Adjusted Net Income *
$
11,952
$
9,396
27
%
$
31,262
$
24,052
30
%
Adjusted Earnings per
$
0.52
$
0.41
27
%
$
1.37
$
1.05
30
%
* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.
Percentage Change in Net Sales
Net sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 7% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by higher selling prices that were mainly attributable to the pass-through of higher raw material costs and more favorable product mix.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Volume
1
%
2
%
Selling Price & Mix
6
%
7
%
Foreign Translation
(-)
%
(2)
%
Total
7
%
7
%
Segment Results
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Net Sales
Surfactants
$
411,456
$
379,795
8
%
$
841,793
$
770,615
9
%
Polymers
$
162,751
$
159,757
2
%
$
308,867
$
305,265
1
%
Specialty Products
$
20,482
$
16,853
22
%
$
37,284
$
31,943
17
%
Total Net Sales
$
594,689
$
556,405
7
%
$
1,187,944
$
1,107,823
7
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Operating Income
Surfactants
$
13,367
$
17,062
(22)
%
$
42,297
$
43,142
(2)
%
Polymers
$
17,159
$
13,597
26
%
$
25,177
$
21,979
15
%
Specialty Products
$
5,258
$
7,319
(28)
%
$
10,766
$
11,587
(7)
%
Total Segment
$
35,784
$
37,978
(6)
%
$
78,240
$
76,708
2
%
Corporate Expenses
$
(17,819)
$
(19,311)
(8)
%
$
(31,987)
$
(37,872)
(16)
%
Consolidated
$
17,965
$
18,667
(4)
%
$
46,253
$
38,836
19
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in millions)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
EBITDA
$
50.6
$
47.9
6
%
$
108.6
$
98.0
11
%
Adjusted EBITDA
Surfactants
$
34.5
$
35.0
(1)
%
$
82.9
$
78.6
5
%
Polymers
$
25.6
$
21.8
17
%
$
41.6
$
38.2
9
%
Specialty Products
$
6.7
$
8.8
(24)
%
$
13.7
$
14.6
(6)
%
Unallocated Corporate
$
(15.4)
$
(17.9)
(14)
%
$
(29.3)
$
(32.5)
(10)
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
51.4
$
47.7
8
%
$
108.9
$
98.9
10
%
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(2) increased $3.7 million, or 8%, in the quarter. This increase was primarily driven by Polymer sales volume growth of 7% and the non-recurrence of expenses associated with the external criminal social engineering fraud event in 2024. Surfactant adjusted EBITDA was down slightly due to a 1% decline in sales volume.
- Surfactant net sales were $411.5 million for the quarter, an 8% increase versus the prior year. Selling prices were up 11% primarily due to improved product and customer mix and the pass through of higher raw material costs. Sales volume declined 1% year-over-year primarily due to lower demand within the commodity Laundry and Cleaning end markets that was largely offset by double digit growth within the Agricultural and Oilfield end markets. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 2%. Surfactant adjusted EBITDA(2)for the quarter decreased $0.5 million, or 1%, versus the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to higher expenses associated with the start-up of our new alkoxylation facility in Pasadena, Texas, a Millsdale-related remediation reserve adjustment and an EPA penalty recognized in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these items, adjusted EBITDA was up double digits. Current year adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted by higher Oleochemical raw material costs that we intend to recover via pricing in the second half of the year.
- Polymer net sales were $162.8 million for the quarter, a 2% increase versus the prior year. Selling prices decreased 7%, primarily due to the pass-through of lower raw material costs and competitive pressures. Sales volume increased 7% in the quarter. North American Rigid, European Rigid and commodity Phthalic Anhydride sales volume was up year-over-year. Foreign currency translation positively impacted net sales by 2% during the quarter. Polymer adjusted EBITDA(2) increased $3.8 million, or 17%, versus the prior year primarily due to the 7% sales volume growth.
- Specialty Product net sales were $20.5 million for the quarter, a 22% increase versus the prior year, primarily due to higher sales volume. Specialty Product adjusted EBITDA(2) decreased $2.1 million, or 24%. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA(2) was primarily due to order timing fluctuations within the pharmaceutical business, as orders were moved from the second quarter to the second half of the year.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 19.2% in the first half of 2025 versus 36.1% in the first half of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to a favorable tax audit settlement in 2025 combined with the non-recurrence of an unfavorable GILTI-related event in the first half of 2024. These items were partially offset by the expected tax impact of certain cash repatriations to the United States.
Outlook
"Looking forward, we remain focused on accelerating our business strategies through enhanced operational excellence, improved product and customer mix and accelerated free cash flow generation. We believe our Surfactant business will experience continued growth in our key strategic end markets and that Polymer demand will continue improving as we get more market certainty and we execute our innovation and growth plans. Our Pasadena facility is now operational, and as we have previously communicated, this will enable us to deliver volume growth in our alkoxylation product line and Supply Chain savings during the second half of the year," said Luis E. Rojo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain on track to close our asset sale in the Philippines during the fourth quarter and we will continue looking for opportunities to optimize our global footprint and asset base. Despite all the current market uncertainties, including the impact of tariffs, we remain optimistic that we will deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income growth and positive free cash flow in 2025."
Notes
(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which exclude deferred compensation income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.
(2) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See Table VI for calculations and GAAP reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.
(3) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and reflects cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures. Cash generated from operations was $11.2 million during the second quarter of 2025 and capital expenditures were $25.6 million.
Table I
STEPAN COMPANY
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited - in 000's, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
$
594,689
$
556,405
$
1,187,944
$
1,107,823
Cost of Sales
522,804
486,853
1,040,596
967,990
Gross Profit
71,885
69,552
147,348
139,833
Operating Expenses:
Selling
14,657
11,828
26,765
23,216
Administrative
22,801
24,569
44,215
47,259
Research, Development and Technical Services
14,701
14,093
29,350
28,349
Deferred Compensation Expense (Income)
1,761
395
765
2,173
53,920
50,885
101,095
100,997
Operating Income
17,965
18,667
46,253
38,836
Other Income (Expense):
Interest, Net
(5,485)
(2,661)
(9,611)
(5,732)
Other, Net
1,306
1,200
1,808
3,562
(4,179)
(1,461)
(7,803)
(2,170)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
13,786
17,206
38,450
36,666
Provision for Income Taxes
2,445
7,685
7,398
13,252
Net Income
11,341
9,521
31,052
23,414
Net Income Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.42
$
1.36
$
1.03
Diluted
$
0.50
$
0.42
$
1.36
$
1.02
Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common Share
Basic
22,865
22,827
22,866
22,825
Diluted
22,879
22,936
22,885
22,942
Table II
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share*
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
EPS
2024
EPS
2025
EPS
2024
EPS
Net Income Reported
$
11,341
$
0.50
$
9,521
$
0.42
$
31,052
$
1.36
$
23,414
$
1.02
Deferred Compensation
$
69
$
0.00
$
(305)
$
(0.01)
$
(401)
$
(0.02)
$
(693)
$
(0.03)
Environmental Remediation
$
542
$
0.02
$
180
$
-
$
611
$
0.03
$
1,331
$
0.06
Adjusted Net Income
$
11,952
$
0.52
$
9,396
$
0.41
$
31,262
$
1.37
$
24,052
$
1.05
* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax
The Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures, in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and financial condition. The Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information because they exclude non-operational items that affect comparability between years. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 contains additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Summary of Second Quarter 2025 Adjusted Net Income Items
Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.
- Deferred Compensation: The second quarter of 2025 reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax expense versus $0.3 million of after-tax income in the prior year.
- Environmental Remediation: The second quarter of 2025 reported net income includes $0.5 million of after-tax expense versus $0.2 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.
Table III
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments
Management uses the non-GAAP adjusted net income metric to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Management excludes the items listed in the table below because they are non-operational items. The cumulative tax effect was calculated using the statutory tax rates for the jurisdictions in which the transactions occurred.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
EPS
2024
EPS
2025
EPS
2024
EPS
Pre-Tax Adjustments
Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense
$
92
$
(407)
$
(534)
$
(924)
Environmental Remediation Expense
$
722
$
240
$
814
$
1,774
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments
$
814
$
(167)
$
280
$
850
Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments
$
(203)
$
42
$
(70)
$
(212)
After-Tax Adjustments
$
611
$
0.02
$
(125)
$
(0.01)
$
210
$
0.01
$
638
$
0.03
Table IV
Deferred Compensation Plans
The full effect of the deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $0.1 million of expense versus $0.4 million of income in the prior year. The quarter-end market prices of Company stock and the impact of deferred compensation on specific income statement line items is summarized below:
2025
2024
6/30
3/31
12/31
9/30
6/30
3/31
Stepan Company
$
54.58
$
55.04
$
64.70
$
77.25
$
83.96
$
90.04
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Deferred Compensation
Operating Income (Expense)
$
(1,761)
$
(395)
$
(765)
$
(2,173)
Other, net - Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)
1,669
802
1,299
3,097
Total Pre-Tax
$
(92)
$
407
$
534
$
924
Total After-Tax
$
(69)
$
305
$
401
$
693
Effects of Foreign Currency Translation
The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. These results are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. The table below presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on select income statement line items.
($ in millions)
Three Months
Change
Change
Six Months Ended
Change
Change
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
$
594.7
$
556.4
$
38.3
$
(1.7)
$
1,187.9
$
1,107.8
$
80.1
$
(20.2)
Gross Profit
71.9
69.6
$
2.3
(0.2)
147.3
139.8
$
7.5
(2.8)
Operating Income
18.0
18.7
$
(0.7)
(0.2)
46.3
38.8
$
7.5
(2.0)
Pretax Income
13.8
17.2
$
(3.4)
(0.2)
38.5
36.7
$
1.8
(2.1)
Corporate Expenses
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Total Corporate Expenses
$
17,819
$
19,311
(8)
%
$
31,987
$
37,872
(16)
%
Less:
Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense
$
1,761
$
395
346
%
$
765
$
2,173
(65)
%
Environmental Remediation
$
722
$
240
201
%
$
814
$
1,774
(54)
%
Adjusted Corporate Expenses
$
15,336
$
18,676
(18)
%
$
30,408
$
33,925
(10)
%
Adjusted Corporate expenses decreased $3.3 million, or 18% for the quarter. This decrease was primarily due to the non-recurrence of expenses associated with a criminal social engineering scheme in 2024.
Table V
Stepan Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets
$
906,106
$
810,429
Property, Plant & Equipment, Net
1,212,928
1,198,454
Other Assets
297,096
295,765
Total Assets
$
2,416,130
$
2,304,648
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
$
673,273
$
669,034
Deferred Income Taxes
10,385
9,612
Long-term Debt
383,239
332,632
Other Non-current Liabilities
107,520
123,436
Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity
1,241,713
1,169,934
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,416,130
$
2,304,648
Selected Balance Sheet Information
The Company's total debt decreased by $1.3 million and cash decreased by $18.6 million versus March 31, 2025. The Company's net debt level increased $17.3 million versus March 31, 2025 and the net debt ratio remained constant at 31% in the quarter (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of which are shown in the table below). Management uses the non-GAAP net debt metric to show a more complete picture of the Company's overall liquidity, financial flexibility and leverage level.
($ in millions)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Net Debt
Total Debt
$
658.0
$
659.3
$
625.4
Cash
88.9
107.5
99.7
Net Debt
$
569.1
$
551.8
$
525.7
Equity
1,241.7
1,200.5
1,169.9
Net Debt + Equity
$
1,810.8
$
1,752.3
$
1,695.6
Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)
31
%
31
%
31
%
The major working capital components were:
($ in millions)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Net Receivables
$
442.2
$
436.5
$
388.0
Inventories
329.5
309.3
288.7
Accounts Payable
(281.8)
(298.1)
(258.8)
$
489.9
$
447.7
$
417.9
Table VI
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Management uses the non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA metrics to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Management excludes the items listed in the table below because they are non-operational items. Refer to the Income Statement on Table I for a bridge between Operating Income and Net Income.
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating Income
$
13.4
$
17.2
$
5.2
$
(17.8)
$
18.0
Depreciation and Amortization
$
21.1
$
8.4
$
1.5
$
0.3
$
31.3
Other, Net Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.3
$
1.3
EBITDA
$
50.6
Deferred Compensation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.1
$
0.1
Environmental Remediation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.7
$
0.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34.5
$
25.6
$
6.7
$
(15.4)
$
51.4
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating Income
$
17.1
$
13.6
$
7.3
$
(19.3)
$
18.7
Depreciation and Amortization
$
17.9
$
8.2
$
1.5
$
0.4
$
28.0
Other, Net Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.2
$
1.2
EBITDA
$
47.9
Deferred Compensation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.4)
$
(0.4)
Environmental Remediation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.2
$
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35.0
$
21.8
$
8.8
$
(17.9)
$
47.7
Six Months Ended
($ in millions)
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating Income
$
42.3
$
25.2
$
10.8
$
(32.0)
$
46.3
Depreciation and Amortization
$
40.6
$
16.4
$
2.9
$
0.6
$
60.5
Other, Net Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.8
$
1.8
EBITDA
$
108.6
Deferred Compensation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.5)
$
(0.5)
Environmental Remediation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.8
$
0.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
82.9
$
41.6
$
13.7
$
(29.3)
$
108.9
Six Months Ended
($ in millions)
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating Income
$
43.1
$
22.0
$
11.6
$
(37.9)
$
38.8
Depreciation and Amortization
$
35.5
$
16.2
$
3.0
$
0.9
$
55.6
Other, Net Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3.6
$
3.6
EBITDA
$
98.0
Deferred Compensation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.9)
$
(0.9)
Environmental Remediation
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.8
$
1.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
78.6
$
38.2
$
14.6
$
(32.5)
$
98.9
