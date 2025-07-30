WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $245.4 million, or 76 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2025 - up from $211.3 million, or 67 cents per share, in last year's second quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, the company recorded net income of $969.6 million, or $3.02 per share - up from $833.6 million, or $2.64 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated revenues totaled $5.2 billion, up $706.8 million from the first half of 2024.

"A warm start to the summer, steady execution of our capital plan and a continued focus on operating efficiency were major factors that shaped a strong quarter," said Scott Lauber, president and CEO.

Retail deliveries of electricity - excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula - were up by 1.0 percent in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter last year.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 0.6 percent higher. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers - excluding the iron ore mine - increased by 0.8 percent.

Residential electricity use rose by 1.6 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during the second quarter of this year - excluding the iron ore mine - increased by 1.1 percent.

The company is reaffirming its 2025 earnings guidance of $5.17 to $5.27 per share. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 33,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $48 billion of assets.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning management's expectations and projections regarding earnings, earnings growth rates, dividend payments and future results. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends," "may," "objectives," "plans," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" or similar terms or variations of these terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions, including business and competitive conditions in the company's service territories; timing, resolution and impact of rate cases and other regulatory decisions, including rider reconciliations; the company's ability to continue to successfully integrate the operations of its subsidiaries; availability of the company's generating facilities and/or distribution systems; unanticipated changes in fuel and purchased power costs; key personnel changes; unusual, varying or severe weather conditions; continued industry restructuring and consolidation; continued advances in, and adoption of, new technologies that produce power or reduce power consumption; energy and environmental conservation efforts; electrification initiatives, mandates and other efforts to reduce the use of natural gas; the company's ability to successfully acquire and/or dispose of assets and projects and to execute on its capital plan; terrorist, physical or cyber-security threats or attacks and data security breaches; construction risks; labor disruptions; equity and bond market fluctuations; changes in the company's and its subsidiaries' ability to access the capital markets; changes in tax legislation or our ability to use certain tax benefits and carryforwards; changes in and uncertainty around federal, state, and local legislation and regulation, including changes resulting from the current U.S. presidential administration, as well as in rate-setting policies or procedures and environmental standards, in the enforcement of these laws and regulations and in the interpretation of regulations or permit conditions by regulatory agencies; supply chain disruptions; inflation; political or geopolitical developments impacting the global economy, supply chain and fuel prices generally, including as a result of changes to U.S. and foreign government trade policies or from ongoing, escalating, or expanding regional or international conflicts; the impact from any health crises, including epidemics and pandemics; current and future litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries; the ability of the Company to successfully and/or timely adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence; changes in accounting standards; the financial performance of the American Transmission Company as well as projects in which the company's energy infrastructure business invests; the ability of the company to obtain additional generating capacity at competitive prices; goodwill and its possible impairment; and other factors described under the heading "Factors Affecting Results, Liquidity and Capital Resources" in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenues

$ 2,009.5

$ 1,772.0

$ 5,159.0

$ 4,452.2

















Operating expenses















Cost of sales

570.5

469.7

1,736.2

1,396.8 Other operation and maintenance

596.2

533.4

1,204.2

1,064.2 Depreciation and amortization

368.9

336.6

728.8

670.0 Property and revenue taxes

69.0

67.5

147.4

143.0 Total operating expenses

1,604.6

1,407.2

3,816.6

3,274.0

















Operating income

404.9

364.8

1,342.4

1,178.2

















Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates

51.9

46.8

105.5

91.6 Other income, net

26.5

40.6

44.6

84.7 Interest expense

220.8

200.6

443.8

392.6 Other expense

(142.4)

(113.2)

(293.7)

(216.3)

















Income before income taxes

262.5

251.6

1,048.7

961.9 Income tax expense

19.5

41.6

80.2

129.3 Net income

243.0

210.0

968.5

832.6

















Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary

0.3

0.3

0.6

0.6 Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests

2.7

1.6

1.7

1.6 Net income attributed to common shareholders

$ 245.4

$ 211.3

$ 969.6

$ 833.6

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.77

$ 0.67

$ 3.04

$ 2.64 Diluted

$ 0.76

$ 0.67

$ 3.02

$ 2.64

















Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

320.3

315.9

319.3

315.8 Diluted

322.2

316.2

320.7

316.1

















Dividends per share of common stock

$ 0.8925

$ 0.8350

$ 1.7850

$ 1.6700

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23.0

$ 9.8 Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $142.2 and $162.8, respectively

1,496.4

1,669.3 Materials, supplies, and inventories

703.0

813.2 Prepaid taxes

209.0

214.9 Other prepayments

51.4

82.6 Other

116.3

121.9 Current assets

2,599.1

2,911.7









Long-term assets







Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $12,025.9 and

$11,611.9, respectively

36,060.8

34,645.4 Regulatory assets (June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $72.2 and $76.5, respectively,

related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

3,231.8

3,339.7 Equity investment in transmission affiliates

2,200.1

2,108.9 Goodwill

3,052.8

3,052.8 Pension and OPEB assets

1,000.4

968.5 Other

379.3

336.2 Long-term assets

45,925.2

44,451.5 Total assets

$ 48,524.3

$ 47,363.2









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 810.3

$ 1,116.6 Current portion of long-term debt (June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $9.2, related to

WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

2,250.4

1,729.0 Accounts payable

816.5

1,137.1 Other

820.4

859.2 Current liabilities

4,697.6

4,841.9









Long-term liabilities







Long-term debt (June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include $71.9 and $76.4, respectively,

related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

17,110.4

17,178.1 Finance lease obligations

361.8

303.3 Deferred income taxes

5,739.5

5,514.7 Deferred revenue, net

323.9

334.6 Regulatory liabilities

4,039.0

3,958.0 Intangible liabilities

609.7

566.8 Environmental remediation liabilities

438.9

445.8 Asset retirement obligations

616.4

580.0 Other

917.0

838.1 Long-term liabilities

30,156.6

29,719.4









Commitments and contingencies

















Common shareholders' equity







Common stock - $0.01 par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 321,866,395 and 317,680,855

shares outstanding, respectively

3.2

3.2 Additional paid in capital

4,743.1

4,315.8 Retained earnings

8,484.7

8,083.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7.9)

(7.8) Common shareholders' equity

13,223.1

12,395.0









Preferred stock of subsidiary

30.4

30.4 Noncontrolling interests

416.6

376.5 Total liabilities and equity

$ 48,524.3

$ 47,363.2

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended



June 30 (in millions)

2025

2024 Operating activities







Net income

$ 968.5

$ 832.6 Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

728.8

670.0 Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net

220.0

321.5 Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(7.1)

(7.5) Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(3.4)

(19.6) Change in -







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net

136.4

254.2 Materials, supplies, and inventories

110.2

79.4 Other current assets

65.4

49.5 Accounts payable

(172.1)

(90.3) Customer credit balances

(38.4)

(57.4) Other current liabilities

(6.4)

(53.1) Other, net

14.0

(78.3) Net cash provided by operating activities

2,015.9

1,901.0









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,530.5)

(1,138.4) Acquisition of Hardin Solar III Energy Center, net of cash acquired of $0.2

(406.1)

- Acquisition of West Riverside Energy Center

-

(98.2) Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

(87.8)

(30.3) Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

16.9

14.8 Reimbursement for American Transmission Company LLC's transmission infrastructure upgrades

39.7

6.2 Other, net

(5.0)

(4.9) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,972.8)

(1,250.8)









Financing activities







Exercise of stock options

24.7

4.7 Issuance of common stock, net

398.8

38.2 Purchase of common stock

(1.3)

(3.2) Dividends paid on common stock

(568.7)

(527.2) Issuance of long-term debt

1,025.0

2,074.2 Retirement of long-term debt

(567.6)

(785.4) Change in commercial paper

(308.0)

(1,260.4) Purchase of additional ownership interest in Samson I Solar Energy Center LLC from noncontrolling

interest

-

(28.1) Payments for debt extinguishment and issuance costs

(16.7)

(23.6) Other, net

(2.3)

(1.7) Net cash used in financing activities

(16.1)

(512.5)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

27.0

137.7 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

42.2

165.2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 69.2

$ 302.9

