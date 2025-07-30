Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Finalizes Gold Concentrate Sales and Key Logistics Agreements with Ocean Partners

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. ("Bralorne"), has entered into three definitive agreements with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. ("Ocean Partners"), an internationally respected metals trader, for the purchase of gravity gold and sulphide concentrate from the Mustang Mine, marking a further milestone in the Company's transition to production at its Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia.

The three agreements include two separate purchase agreements, one for gravity gold concentrate and one for sulphide concentrate, and a logistics agreement appointing Ocean Partners as Bralorne's exclusive logistics agent to manage the end-to-end transportation of both gravity and sulphide concentrates from the mill site to international buyers. Under the gravity gold and sulphide concentrate purchase agreements, Ocean Partners has agreed to purchase 100% of the gravity gold and sulphide concentrates produced pursuant to Bralorne's existing milling agreement. The purchase agreements include commercially competitive terms, flexible pricing tied to LBMA reference prices, structured advance and provisional payment provisions, as well as provisions ensuring quality and handling standards.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated, "These agreements represent a critical commercial milestone for Talisker, establishing a clear, efficient path to market for gold and sulphide concentrate sales. The flexible pricing and payments will allow Talisker to optimize working capital increasing balance sheet strength."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

About Ocean Partners USA, Inc.

Ocean Partners USA, Inc. is a leading international trader of base and precious metal concentrates. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Ocean Partners provides logistics, marketing, and financing services to metal producers worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the sale of gravity gold and sulphide concentrates and the Company's operational activities at the Bralorne Gold Project. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate. In particular, the Company advises that it does not have defined mineral reserves and it has not based its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, historically, projects that are in production without defined mineral reserves have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.