

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherland's economy barely grew in the second quarter to mark the weakest expansion in over a year amid a slump in household consumption and construction, preliminary estimates from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product edged up 0.1 percent from the first quarter, when it grew 0.3 percent. The pace of growth was the weakest since the first quarter of 2024, when the Dutch economy stagnated.



The increase in GDP in the second quarter of 2025 is mainly due to investment and government consumption, the statistical office said.



Household consumption decreased 0.4 percent due to less demand for accommodation and food services, clothing and recreation and entirely reversed the growth in the previous quarter. Growth in public spending, however, rose to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent.



Fixed capital investments increased 1.5 percent, rebounding from a 2.1 percent slump in the previous quarter. Exports grew 0.9 percent and imports were 2.6 percent higher.



GDP rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter after a 2.2 percent increase in the previous three months.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News