July 30, 2025

Renault Group appoints François Provost as Chief Executive Officer and Director

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 30, 2025 - The Renault Group Board of Directors, meeting today under the chairmanship of Jean-Dominique Senard, decided, following recommendation from the Governance and Remuneration Committee, to appoint François Provost as Chief Executive Officer of Renault S.A. and Chairman of Renault s.a.s., effective July 31, for a term of four years. The Board also appointed François Provost as Director of Renault S.A. and Renault s.a.s.

Previously Chief Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs Officer, François Provost is an experienced executive with 23 years of service within the Group. With a strong international experience in both operational and strategic roles, an in-depth understanding of the sector's challenges, and a strategic vision, François Provost has the qualities required to continue and accelerate the development of Renault Group. Furthermore, his attributes will ensure the continuity of the Group's development, particularly internationally, and through partnerships, capitalise on its strategic agility, and maintain high performance standards, in full respect of the company's values.

At the conclusion of the Board of Directors meeting, Jean-Dominique Senard stated: " I am confident that François Provost will lead the Group with discernment and determination in an environment that demands both rigor in execution, strategic vision, and the ability to innovate. In this rapidly changing industry, his determination and sense of responsibility will be true assets to guide the teams and sustain our momentum. At Renault Group, there is no place for the status quo. Thanks to his expertise and knowledge of the company, we will be able to complete the implementation of our strategic plan, finalise the terms of the next one, and ensure its successful execution. I sincerely look forward to working with him. I would also like to warmly thank Duncan Minto for serving as interim during these past few days."

On the occasion of his appointment, François Provost stated: "It is with pride and gratitude that I welcome my appointment. I would like to warmly thank my President, Jean-Dominique Senard, and the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. I have a special thought for the teams across the Group who have supported me throughout these past 23 years. I will dedicate all my energy and passion to contributing - alongside our 100,000 employees, our dealers, suppliers, and partners - to the development of our Group, one of the flagships of French industry for the past 127 years. Renault Group benefits from strong fundamentals, with committed teams, an outstanding range of products, strong brands, and an innovative organisational model. These will be invaluable assets as we accelerate our transformation in an increasingly demanding environment for our industry. You can count on my commitment and determination to write the next page of our history together."

Renault Group will publish its half-year financial results tomorrow, Thursday, July 31.

François Provost

Born in 1968, François Provost is a graduate from the École Polytechnique and a Chief Engineer in the Corps des Mines. After beginning his career in senior public administration, he joined the Group in 2002. He has held various executive positions in France and across Europe, including serving as CEO of Renault-Nissan Portugal from 2005 to 2008. In 2010, his career took an international turn: he became Deputy CEO of Renault Russia in charge of operations and then served as Chairman and CEO of Renault Samsung Motors in Korea for five years. He then became Chief Operating Officer for China, followed by Asia-Pacific, and ultimately served as Head of International Development. In 2023, he joined the Group's Leadership Team as Chief Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs Officer. From Lisbon to Seoul, via Moscow and Shanghai, he has grown into a strategic and experienced leader, playing a key role in establishing major partnerships with global players such as Nissan, Geely, and Aramco.

