HOPSCOTCH GROUPE: Consolidated turnover first half of 2025

Paris, July 30, 2025 - 5:30 PM

Section: First-Half Revenue

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolidated activity for the first half of 2025

€45,7 million in gross margin

with over 35% generated internationally



In thousands of euros

(unaudited data) First half

2025 First half

2024 Change Revenue 118?522 129?268 -8,3% Gross margin 45?727 49?239 -7,1%

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consultancy group and a major player in digital, public relations and events, today announces its consolidated revenue and gross margin for the first half of 2025.

During the period, the Group posted revenue of €118.5 million, down 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024. Its gross margin for the first half amounted to €45.7 million, representing a decrease of 7.1% versus H1 2024.

This performance reflects a particularly high comparison base, as gross margin in the first half of 2024 had increased significantly by 17.1% compared to 2023. Nonetheless, this does not alter the positive long-term momentum initiated by HOPSCOTCH, which achieved a 19.7% increase in first-half gross margin between 2023 and 2025.

Given this unfavorable base effect linked to the Paris 2024 celebrations, the event segment logically concentrated the downturn in activity during the semester (-20.9%). In contrast, consulting activities delivered a stable performance, with a gross margin of €13.3 million, in line with the first half of 2024. Hopscotch Season and Hopscotch Tourism posted strong growth of +6.7% and +14.3%, respectively. Together, these two fast-growing and internationally focused strategic sectors now account for one third of the Group's total gross margin.

HOPSCOTCH now generates over 35% of its total gross margin outside France. Two regions were key growth drivers in the first half of 2025: Europe (excluding France), with an increase of +23.4% compared to the same period in 2024, and Asia, up +17.1%.

Thanks to its strong reputation and successful involvement in the summer 2024 sports celebrations, the Group reaffirms its long-term growth ambitions. Despite an unfavorable comparison base and the absence of the Paris Motor Show in 2025, the Group aims to reach a similar level of activity to that of 2024, while continuing its international expansion.

H1 2025 results: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

FY 2025 revenue: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

