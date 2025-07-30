

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate investment trust Klépierre SA (KPR.F) Wednesday reported results for the first-half of 2025.



Net rental income rose 5.3% to 547.6 million euros from 520.1 million euros last year.



EBITDA rose to 506.5 million euros from 477.3 million euros last year. The company reported IFRS consolidated net income of €690.1 million.



The Group is revising its full-year guidance upwards and now expects to generate 5% EBITDA growth and to reach a net current cash flow between €2.65 - €2.70 per share in 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News