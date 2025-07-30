Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 15:29
1,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,85019:26
Dow Jones News
30.07.2025 19:03 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
30 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  30 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         33,416 
 
Highest price paid per share:            136.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             134.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.5513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,078,057 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,078,057) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.5513p                        33,416

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
169             135.80          10:33:20         00347037420TRLO1     XLON 
 
1066             135.40          10:33:35         00347037714TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              135.00          10:33:39         00347037755TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             135.00          10:33:39         00347037756TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             135.00          10:33:39         00347037757TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             135.00          10:33:39         00347037758TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             135.00          10:35:27         00347039267TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             135.00          10:35:27         00347039268TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             134.80          10:41:04         00347043163TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             135.00          10:57:29         00347052783TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             135.20          11:05:10         00347053976TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             134.80          11:54:44         00347055618TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              134.80          11:54:44         00347055619TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             135.40          11:58:14         00347055712TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             135.40          11:58:14         00347055713TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              135.20          11:58:14         00347055714TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             135.20          11:58:14         00347055715TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              135.00          11:58:14         00347055716TRLO1     XLON 
 
822             135.40          11:59:05         00347055727TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              135.20          12:07:34         00347055905TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             135.20          13:10:44         00347057505TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              135.20          13:10:44         00347057506TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              135.20          13:10:44         00347057507TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             135.40          13:13:44         00347057566TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              135.40          13:13:44         00347057567TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              135.40          13:13:44         00347057568TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             135.40          13:13:49         00347057569TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             135.40          13:13:49         00347057570TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             135.40          13:17:31         00347057670TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             135.60          14:06:35         00347059419TRLO1     XLON 
 
820             136.00          14:27:15         00347060441TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             135.80          14:27:15         00347060442TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             135.80          14:27:36         00347060455TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             135.80          14:27:36         00347060456TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             135.80          14:35:01         00347060791TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             135.60          14:35:01         00347060792TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              136.00          15:19:02         00347063364TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             136.00          15:34:40         00347064434TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             135.80          15:34:51         00347064457TRLO1     XLON 
 
12589            135.80          15:34:51         00347064458TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             135.60          15:34:51         00347064459TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             135.80          15:34:52         00347064460TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             135.80          15:34:52         00347064461TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             135.60          15:34:52         00347064462TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             135.60          15:34:52         00347064463TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             135.40          15:39:51         00347064659TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             135.40          15:40:00         00347064662TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             135.40          15:48:26         00347065026TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             135.40          16:04:03         00347065826TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             135.40          16:10:00         00347066234TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             135.40          16:10:00         00347066235TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              135.40          16:10:00         00347066236TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             135.40          16:10:01         00347066237TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             135.40          16:10:01         00347066238TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             135.40          16:12:09         00347066418TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             135.40          16:12:09         00347066419TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             135.40          16:12:09         00347066420TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             135.20          16:12:11         00347066425TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             135.20          16:12:11         00347066426TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             135.20          16:15:57         00347066752TRLO1     XLON 
 
970             135.00          16:15:58         00347066753TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             135.00          16:15:58         00347066754TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397477 
EQS News ID:  2177220 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177220&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
