VCI Global Limited: VCI Global to Present Sovereign Data Infrastructure at ASEAN AI Summit 2025

Chief AI Security Officer Jane Teh to Deliver Landmark Keynote on Encrypted Compute and Digital Sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, announced today that it will present its flagship Sovereign Data Infrastructure at the ASEAN AI Summit 2025, taking place from August 12-13, 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

As part of the main keynote lineup, Jane Teh, VCI Global's Chief AI Security Officer, will deliver a featured address on August 13 at 2:00 p.m. on the Nexus Stage. Her presentation, part of the high-level session titled "Data-Driving an AI Nation", will outline VCI Global's sovereign AI security blueprint and the critical need for quantum-resistant infrastructure to support national data resilience across ASEAN.

"Digital sovereignty begins with data sovereignty. As AI scales, nations must safeguard and architect secure data foundations. Our Sovereign Data Infrastructure is designed to empower governments with encrypted computer-secure mobile layers, and national-scale AI ecosystems built for compliance, trust, and control," said Jane Teh, Chief AI Security Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Global's Sovereign Data Infrastructure is a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware and software solutions developed through its subsidiaries, V Gallant Sdn Bhd ("V Gallant") and QuantGold Data Platform ("QuantGold"). The infrastructure supports the blueprint for national AI data center deployment across Southeast Asia and includes:

SecureGPU TM - Encrypted AI compute servers with PCIe-layer security (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express), offering high-speed, low-latency encrypted processing.

- Encrypted AI compute servers with PCIe-layer security (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express), offering high-speed, low-latency encrypted processing. CyberSecure - Hardware-based encryption storage vaults purpose-built for sovereign-grade data protection.

Qsecore - SIM-level encrypted mobile communication solution for secure national connectivity



Together, these technologies are built to enable scalable, trusted digital ecosystems that provide governments and institutions with full control over their AI and data infrastructure.

Jane Teh's presentation aligns with the goals of the ASEAN AI Summit, organized by Malaysia's Ministry of Digital, in collaboration with the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) and MyDIGITAL Corporation. The summit is expected to host over 5,000 participants, including more than 1,500 delegates from over 20 countries, and will feature 150+ exhibitors. Attendees include policymakers, regulators, defense officials, innovation leaders, and global technology companies such as Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab"), Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu"), and Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft Asia").

VCI Global's participation underscores its leadership in sovereign AI infrastructure and provides a platform to engage directly with ASEAN governments and institutional stakeholders seeking high-assurance national AI solutions.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data, without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co