Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:02
35,900 Euro
+1,33 % +0,470
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,03036,69022:21
36,17036,53022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 22:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG: Appointment of Director to the Board

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") (Nasdaq: "GLNG") is pleased to announce that effective August 1, 2025, Mr. Stephen J. Schaefer will join its Board of Directors.

Mr. Schaefer brings extensive experience in the natural gas and electricity markets, having been actively involved in the sector since 1993. Mr. Schaefer currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Talen Energy Corporation, as a member of the Board of Directors for GenOn Energy and as a Senior Advisor of EverGen Power LLC. His previous roles include Chairman of GenOn Energy and Texgen Power LLC and as a member of the Board of Directors for Homer City Holdings LLC and Element Markets LLC. Prior to retiring in 2015, he was a Partner with Riverstone Holdings, a private equity firm focused on energy investing. Previously, Mr. Schaefer was a Managing Director with Huron Consulting Group, where he founded and headed its Energy Practice. From 1998 to 2003 Mr. Schaefer was Managing Director and Vice President of Duke Energy North America, responsible for mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Schaefer is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a B.S., magna cum laude, in Finance and Accounting from Northeastern University.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Troim, Chairman of the Board, said: "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Schaefer to the Board. His deep expertise in global energy markets combined with a sharp strategic vision and well-established industry credibility will be instrumental in advancing Golar's growth ambitions. We look forward to the valuable insights and leadership he will bring."

Hamilton, Bermuda
July 30, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.