

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), a worldwide provider in professional services and IT consulting, announced financial outcomes for the second quarter ending June 30.



The company's revenue reached $5.25 billion, up from $4.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



The quarterly net income amounted to $645 million, an increase from $566 million during the same quarter last year. Earnings per share rose to $1.31 from $1.14 in the previous year.



CTSH closed Wednesday's trading at $73.53, down $1.38 or 1.84 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News