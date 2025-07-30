

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY), a worldwide commerce platform linking buyers and sellers, announced financial results for the second quarter that concluded on June 30, 2025.



The company reported net revenues of $2.73 billion, an increase from $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year. Net income increased to $368 million from $224 million in the previous year, due to improved operating performance and reduced investment losses. Earnings per share rose to $0.79 from $0.45 in the second quarter of 2024.



EBAY closed Wednesday's trading at $77.56, down $0.94 or 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News