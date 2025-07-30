

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $645 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $5.245 billion from $4.850 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $645 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $5.245 Bln vs. $4.850 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.27 - $5.35 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.08 - $5.22 Full year revenue guidance: $20.7 - $21.1 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News