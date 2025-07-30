

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $141.21 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $68.98 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.41 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $643.94 million from $518.64 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $141.21 Mln. vs. $68.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $643.94 Mln vs. $518.64 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.50 Full year EPS guidance: $6.63 to $7.03



