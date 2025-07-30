

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $2.730 billion from $2.572 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.69 - $2.74 Bln



