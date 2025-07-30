Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates", or the "Company") announces today a delay in the filing of its financial statements, its management's discussion and analysis, and chief executive officer and chief financial officer certificates for the year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Required Filings"), which were due to be filed by July 30, 2025 under applicable Canadian securities law requirements.

The delay in filing is due to the need for additional audit procedures required by the Company's external auditor in connection with certain transactions and estimates included in the financial statements. These additional procedures are necessary to ensure that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position and results of operations of the Company in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the audit and expects to file the Required Filings as soon as practicable. The Company looks forward to providing further updates when available.

As a result of the delay, the Company expects to be noted in default by applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada and that the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, will issue a 'failure-to-file' cease trade order ("CTO") in accordance with the principles and guidance set out in National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The CTO is expected to prohibit any trading in securities of the Company for so long as it remains in effect, in all Canadian jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer as well as certain other Canadian jurisdictions based on the provisions of local securities legislation and is anticipated to remain in effect until after the Required Filings have been filed. The CTO is also expected to result in a suspension of the Company's shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), which will continue until the CTO is revoked and all TSXV requirements are satisfied.

